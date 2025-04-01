The San Pedro Heritage Museum is calling on the community to help celebrate and preserve the town’s rich history at its upcoming San Pedro Show ’N Tell event, happening Saturday, April 26 at Sirens Java & Tea.

This free event kicks off with a photo scanning drive from 12 to 3 p.m. as part of the museum’s San Pedro Built project. The initiative aims to create a digital archive that tells the story of San Pedro through the eyes—and photo albums—of its residents. Locals are encouraged to bring personal photos and artifacts that capture the spirit and evolution of the port town.

From 3 to 4 p.m., the event will transition into a lively open mic-style Show ’N Tell, where community members will have the chance to share their photos, keepsakes, and the personal stories behind them. Whether it’s a snapshot of a family fishing trip or a treasured heirloom from a neighborhood business, every piece helps paint a more complete picture of San Pedro’s past.

“San Pedro Show ’N Tell exemplifies the San Pedro Heritage Museum’s mission to preserve and share our town’s history with the participation and collaboration of the community,” says museum president Joshua Stecker. “It’s a fun and engaging way to bring San Pedrans together as we connect over the memories and artifacts that mean so much to us.”

To participate in the photo scanning drive or present during the Show ’N Tell session, attendees are kindly asked to register in advance at bit.ly/sphmshowntell.

The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of West Harbor and Sirens Java & Tea. Sirens is located at 402 W. 7th Street in Downtown San Pedro.

For more information about the San Pedro Heritage Museum, visit sanpedroheritagemuseum.org and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @sanpedroheritagemuseum. spt