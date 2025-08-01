Trivia Night at Port Town Brewing Co. brings lessons, laughter, and locals together every Tuesday

On an ordinary Tuesday evening, laughter drifts out onto 7th Street from Port Town Brewing Company.

Inside, tables are clustered with neighbors, newcomers, and even the occasional tall ship crew from the harbor—all hunched over pens and paper, debating trivia questions. A retired teacher stands at the front of the room, near a giant Post-it pad, grinning as if she has just handed out a pop quiz.

Welcome to Trivia Night, San Pedro style.

What started last August as a simple idea—a few current and retired San Pedro High School teachers looking for an affordable night out while supporting a local business—has turned into a weekly tradition of connection and good vibes.

“We thought it would be fun to help bring people in on a Tuesday night. In the beginning, we called it ‘teachers-on-a-budget trivia,’” says Tobey Shulman, a retired SPHS teacher after 36 years of service to education and one of the event’s organizers. “And it’s grown beyond what we imagined.”

SCHOOL SPIRIT MEETS PUB NIGHT

From the very beginning, Trivia Night has had an unmistakable teacher touch. The evening is organized like a miniature school day:

• Period 1: History & Geography

• Period 2: Math & Science

• Period 3: English

• Recess (Break)

• Period 4: Health & P.E.

• Period 5: Elective

• Period 6: Arts

It’s structured, snappy, and, best of all, done in about an hour. There are no apps or screens—just paper, pencils, and plenty of laughter. “It’s low-tech, low-stakes, and high fun,” Shulman says. Winning teams earn four drink coupons donated by brewery co-owner Jason Welke, while newcomers and high scorers sometimes get quirky stickers or merch.

A ROOM FULL OF FAMILIAR FACES (AND NEW ONES TOO)

San Pedro is a town that loves its teachers, and seeing them in a whole new role—laughing over tacos and trivia—brings out a unique sense of community.

When my kids were in school, I always noticed how close-knit the staff was, no matter what was happening behind the scenes. They stuck together and welcomed everyone. Trivia Night feels like that—open, warm, and a fun way to learn and connect.

That warmth has attracted a growing mix of participants. Residents who’ve just moved downtown wander in to meet their neighbors. Crews from the tall ships docked nearby have been known to stop by. And there’s almost always a taco vendor, adding to the festive, casual feel with dogs and children (you can also bring your own food—or even cake, if you’re celebrating).

A HISTORY SPACE WITH A NEW ENERGY

Port Town Brewing Company itself is worth a visit, even if you’re not a trivia fan. Housed in the historic Liberty Auditorium, built in 1918, the building first hosted dances featuring some of America’s earliest jazz musicians—all while remaining a “dry” venue. It later became an auto garage and diner before sitting empty for years, until Welke and his partner, James Brown, owner of San Pedro Brewing Company, transformed it into a craft brewery.

“Port Town was designed to offer something different for downtown—a space that honors its early Americana roots while giving the community something fresh,” Welke explains. “My vision is quality beer, a beautiful space, and something different for San Pedro.”

THE BOTTOM LINE

Whether you come for the competition, the tacos, or simply the company, Trivia Night has become more than a game—it’s a gathering point. And if trivia isn’t your thing, Port Town also hosts salsa classes, yoga-and-brews nights, and other public events.

Trivia Night is free every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Port Town Brewing Company (285 W. 7th Street). For more information, call (310) 347-8032.

Bring your friends or come alone, grab a taco, and get ready to put that random knowledge to good use—you might even walk out with a prize, or at least a few new friends. spt