From beginners to seasoned players, the popular tile game is fostering community and friendship one tile at a time, at Peck Park and beyond

Mahjong, the tile-based strategy game, is gaining popularity in San Pedro.

What began as a small gathering at Peck Park has grown primarily through word of mouth. For me, learning to play Mahjong has sharpened my focus, introduced me to new people, and, most importantly, become a major stress reliever. When I play, everything else fades away. The game demands complete attention—if I’m distracted, my performance suffers—making it both a fun, competitive experience and a space where I can be fully present.

Originating in China in the late 1800s and arriving in the U.S. in the 1920s, Mahjong became popular after World War II among Jewish American women. The game has many regional variations, and players at Peck Park follow the U.S. version.

Mahjong is played with tiles featuring Chinese characters and symbols. The goal is to form a complete hand by drawing and discarding tiles while strategizing to win the game.

Local resident Linda Gray was looking for an escape from her caregiving responsibilities. She frequently met friends at restaurants, leading to unwanted weight gain. Curious about Mahjong, she posted on social media asking if anyone was interested in playing despite knowing nothing about the game. Bonny Kamen responded.

Gray had initially hoped to take a Mahjong class at El Camino College but couldn’t attend, so she and her friend Suzan Shukay began learning from Kamen instead. While Mahjong is traditionally played with four players, a two-player variation called “Siamese Mahjong” allowed Gray and Shukay to practice together. Wanting to expand their circle, Gray created the Wednesday Mahjong group at Peck Park, which soon became a thriving weekly meetup.

Bonny Kamen, the volunteer Mahjong instructor at Peck Park, describes the game as “a complex blend of skill and luck.” She emphasizes its cognitive benefits: “The game is great for the brain. I’ve been playing for 12 years and have made lifelong friends. People play on cruises and when they travel—it’s a wonderful way to connect.”

For Shukay, the experience has been transformative. “Playing with Linda a few times a week—whether at home or in the park—has been so much fun,” she shares. “It’s improved my ability to strategize, and when one approach doesn’t work, I try something new. I think ahead and plan for ‘what-if’ scenarios. I’m so grateful to have learned the game in such a welcoming environment. I’ve gained so many new friends who love it as much as I do.”

When I decided to learn, I started with a YouTube tutorial, though others recommend online platforms like I Love Mahjong. It’s similar to chess in that it requires deep concentration.

While the game fosters community, socializing is minimal during play, as focus is key. My best learning experience came from simply diving in, supported by guidance from Bonny.

The Peck Park group has since expanded, with players organizing games at other locations in the community. One day, I hope to see multiple Mahjong hubs throughout San Pedro, much like how chess and backgammon bring people together in Europe and other areas—an accessible, social game that builds community.

The next Mahjong session at Peck Park will be held this spring for adults aged 50 and up. Sessions take place on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To participate, contact Peck Park at (310) 548-7580. Players must be members of the Seniors Club, with an annual membership fee of $10. spt