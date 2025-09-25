All Aboard the Haunted Harbor Hop

If you haven’t yet set foot aboard the S.S. Lane Victory, you’re missing out on one of San Pedro’s richest slices of maritime history, entertainment, and San Pedro pride.

More than just a ship, she’s a time machine, a film set, and an event venue, and this October, she becomes your favorite ghost story.

Built in San Pedro on Terminal Island, where SA Recycling now stands, and launched on May 31, 1945, the Lane Victory is one of the few remaining Victory-class cargo ships. She carried supplies in WWII, served during the Korean and Vietnam wars, evacuated thousands in wartime emergencies, and now rests back here in San Pedro as a National Historic Landmark.

After years in the U.S. Merchant Marine Reserve Fleet, she was towed to the Port of Los Angeles in 1989 and transformed into a restored museum ship. Some of you may recall reenactments with annual sails to Catalina, featuring WWII planes and historic costumes.

Although her sailing days are over, she remains an amazing place to visit and step into history. The Spirit of ’45, held on August 10, marked her 80th anniversary and celebrated the end of WWII with swing bands, WWII reenactors, classic cars, vintage vibes, food, and vendors. Part commemoration, part party, these reenactments aren’t just a photo op; they’re immersive. Costumed interpreters, period dress, and displays of equipment provide living history that lets you walk back into 1945. If you love snapping photos and stepping into past eras, this is gold.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 4, when the Lane Victory demurs from the usual war stories and sails into the spooky. It’s the 2nd Annual Haunted Harbor Hop…in Space!, from 12 to 8 p.m. aboard the ship. Think classic sci-fi/horror mash-ups: forbidden planets, UFOs, twilight zones, live bands, DJ sets, a “Queen of the Haunt” costume contest, spooky vendors, and a burlesque showcase in the museum downstairs.

Kids under 12 attend free. Costumes are encouraged. Weather permitting, some of the fun takes place on deck. Dress for atmosphere—and maybe a chill sea breeze.

The Lane Victory isn’t just history; she’s famous, appearing in dozens of films, TV shows, and commercials. Some highlights:

• Pearl Harbor, Flags of Our Fathers, The Thin Red Line, GI Jane, and U-571.

• TV shows like Alias, Baywatch, NCIS, MacGyver, Unsolved Mysteries, and Murder, She Wrote.

• Even its engine has done double duty—it was used in The Sand Pebbles for the fictitious gunboat USS San Pablo.

The ship is built for this sort of thing. Filming and photography are regular parts of her mission. Interior, bridge, holds, engine room, gun placements, lifeboats—many parts have been restored or maintained so they’re film-ready. They will even move the ship via tug if needed for bigger productions.

Here’s where things get especially cool: Lane Victory is both a living museum and a unique event space. There are guided and self-guided tours of the ship, featuring the engine room, command bridge, cargo holds, deck guns, lifeboat, and two onboard museums with artifacts, historical displays, and personal stories of the men and women who served.

For events, Cargo Hold No. 4 has been converted into a flexible space, with a large dance floor and room for guests to dine or mingle. The Officer’s Wardroom remains virtually unchanged since 1945 and is perfect for intimate dinners or business meetings. Tables, chairs, sound and AV equipment, and lighting are available. For major events, public areas can be closed off to keep your gathering private. There’s ample parking available, and proceeds from events are reinvested into preserving the ship and supporting her mission to teach, remember, and inspire.

Why do I love the Lane Victory so much? It’s about telling stories that might otherwise be forgotten and letting us walk through them rather than just read them. Plus, it’s fun. The sensory richness of the ship, the view from the deck, and the sense of history vibrating under your feet; it all adds up.

For San Pedro, she’s a treasured anchor, literally and figuratively, tying us to global history, to film culture, to community gatherings, to creative energy, and this October 4, to spooky vibes. Hope to see you there! spt

SPT