A Life of Service

San Pedro has always been a community that cares about service to this country and supporting our veterans.

That spirit is exactly why a few years ago, my office partnered with Volunteers of America to purchase the old Best Western on 1st and Gaffey and turn it into something our Harbor Area desperately needed: a place where veterans who have been sleeping on our streets can find not just shelter, but stability, dignity, and a path forward.

Today, that vision is a reality. Veterans who walk through the doors find more than a bed for the night—they find a support system, new friendships, and the resources they need to create a new future for themselves.

And when the time came to name the center, one name immediately came to mind—my friend Louis Dominguez.

Louis grew up here in the Harbor Area. As a young man, he enlisted in the Army and deployed to Vietnam as a forward observer. While serving, he was seriously wounded by machine-gun fire in an attack that killed his best friend. He spent nine months in army hospitals and never regained full use of his legs. For his bravery, he earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star with Valor, and several other military decorations.

But Louis’s service didn’t end when he returned home. In many ways, it was just beginning.

He went back to school, earned his degrees, and built a career in public service—working for Assemblyman Vincent Thomas and Mayor Tom Bradley.

Louis and I even ran for the same City Council seat back in 1993. We both lost to our friend Rudy Svorinich, but Louis remained as committed as ever to serving his community.

Over the years, he has worn many hats in San Pedro. He has helped fellow veterans through the American Legion. He has volunteered as a docent aboard the USS Iowa. He spent years teaching seniors computer skills at Harbor Community Adult School. Today, he continues his public service as my appointee to the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults.

And of course, there is one San Pedro landmark that will always bear Louis’s fingerprints.

For 17 years, he led the effort to finally light the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Today, the iconic blue lights of our bridge have become a symbol of pride for the Harbor Area and a beautiful welcome to every ship entering our port.

I was proud to work alongside Louis in that effort when I finally was elected to City Council, and I learned something important about him along the way: When he commits to something, he sees it through.

Louis Dominguez embodies what our veterans deserve—not just thanks but action. Not just ceremonies but meaningful investments in their futures. That’s why it felt so appropriate to name our veterans resource center here in San Pedro after him.

Last month, we hosted a ceremony officially dedicating the Louis Dominguez Veteran Resource Center. Congresswoman Nanette Barragan joined us, and we unveiled a plaque to Louis in front of a room filled with his beautiful family, friends, and local veterans.

San Pedro’s own Louis Dominguez Veteran Resource Center bears the name of someone who not only served his country in war but also dedicated decades to strengthening the community he calls home.

San Pedro is fortunate to have people like Louis Dominguez. His is a legacy worth honoring. spt