Cabrillo Marine Aquarium marks its 90th anniversary with Major Renovation Reveal and Community Celebration

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is celebrating its 90th anniversary in April, and everyone is invited to join the celebration!

What began in 1935 as a lifeguard’s collection of shells on the beach blossomed over the years—first into a museum at the Bathhouse and later into a complete aquarium designed by architect Frank Gehry.

To celebrate its latest milestone, the aquarium is unveiling an $8 million renovation that includes a new life support system designed to keep all the animals healthy and happy. The aquarium also took advantage of the 18-month shutdown of its Main Exhibit Hall to upgrade three new exhibits and build a new collections room.

On April 11, members of Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium will get an exclusive sneak peek at the new offerings during an evening event. Starting at 5:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy behind-the-scenes tours, sample gourmet appetizers, watch a new video about the aquarium’s history, celebrate with birthday cake, and receive free commemorative pins. Stay for music from DJ Persona and enjoy food truck fare and adult beverages for purchase.

The new Welcome Exhibit highlights the aquarium’s location, where the cool waters of the north meet the warm waters of the south, creating a unique habitat for animals. They’ll also debut new bilingual signs and a new Grunion Exhibit. A new Jelly Lab will delight visitors with large tumbler tanks and visual effects.

A new Collections Room harkens back to the aquarium’s origins as a museum. Here, the aquarium will showcase its collection of rare species, including an angler fish, sea turtle shells, whale bones, and other treasures. A new window will host “Ask a Scientist” public programs.

Friends contributions funded the design of the new life support system, unlocking funding from the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Port of Los Angeles. Funding for the new exhibits came from Valero, Marathon, APM Terminals, and Phillips 66.

Want to attend the members-only event? Become a member or renew at friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org. Member benefits include free parking, tickets to grunion runs and Sea Scare, gala discounts, early class registration, a 15 percent discount at the gift shop, and discounts at zoos and aquariums nationwide. Membership helps keep the aquarium free; donations are encouraged but never required.

If you must miss the members-only event, join them for Earth Day on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the aquarium throws open the doors for the big public reveal. Count on some fanfare from the San Pedro High School band, folklorico dancers, and lots of great presentations from environmental groups, plus a beach cleanup. spt

For more information, visit friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org.