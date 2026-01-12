New SR-47 Ramps Open as Major Interchange Construction Advances

The Port of Los Angeles has opened a new northbound on-ramp to Interstate 110 and a new southbound off-ramp from State Route 47 at Front Street and Harbor Boulevard, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing SR-47 Interchange Project near the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Along with the new ramps, drivers will also notice a newly realigned Knoll Drive, providing improved access to Knoll Hill. The changes come as the project enters a new construction phase aimed at improving traffic flow and safety around one of San Pedro’s busiest transportation corridors.

Beginning Friday, January 23, and continuing through August 31, 2026, both the northbound SR-47 on-ramp and off-ramp at Harbor Boulevard will be closed. During this period, motorists are advised to follow posted detours, including alternate routes via Channel Street, Pacific Avenue, Gaffey Street, and Front Street. Truck drivers, in particular, should follow all posted signage and designated truck detours.

The following detours are in place:

DETOUR A: SB I-110 to Harbor Blvd. – Exit at Channel Street/Pacific Avenue and continue to Front Street/Harbor Blvd.

– Exit at Channel Street/Pacific Avenue and continue to Front Street/Harbor Blvd. DETOUR B: Pacific Ave. to NB SR 47 – Take Pacific Avenue to Channel Street to SB I‑110 to NB SR 47

– Take Pacific Avenue to Channel Street to SB I‑110 to NB SR 47 DETOUR C: Harbor Blvd. to NB SR 47 – Take Front Street/Harbor Blvd. to 1st Street to Gaffey Blvd. to NB SR 47

The SR-47 Interchange Project includes replacing the existing southbound off-ramp from the bridge, modifying on- and off-ramps connecting to I-110 and Harbor Boulevard, and improving nearby local streets. The full project is expected to be completed in December 2026.

Watch a video by the Port of Los Angeles explaining the project below:

For questions, the public may call the project hotline at (310) 732-7778. Ongoing updates are available through the Port of Los Angeles project website. spt