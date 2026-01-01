West Harbor Unveils Six New Dining Concepts Ahead of 2026 Opening

West Harbor’s vision to transform the San Pedro waterfront into a world-class destination took another major step forward last month with the announcement of six new dining and beverage concepts set to open as part of the $500 million redevelopment.

Slated to debut ahead of the project’s 2026 opening, the latest additions further expand West Harbor’s culinary reach, bringing together first-in-market restaurants, Michelin-recognized flavors, and local favorites across more than 10,000 square feet of newly leased space.

Headlining the announcement is Mike Hess Brewing, which will make its Los Angeles debut at West Harbor with an expanded seaside concept that also introduces Mike Hess Distilling. The San Diego-based brewery will anchor a large beer garden overlooking the harbor, offering curated flights of handcrafted beers, signature cocktails, and packaged spirits, all designed for on-site or at-home enjoyment.

The project’s Food Collective—West Harbor’s modern food hall showcasing diverse culinary talent—will welcome four new global-inspired concepts:

Tacos El Franc, a celebrated Tijuana taqueria recognized by The Michelin Guide and featured on Netflix’s Taco Chronicles, will make its Los Angeles debut, serving handmade tortillas and traditional fillings such as adobada, suadero, and lengua.

Glass Box brings a high-concept Asian dining experience to LA for the first time, pairing a dramatic glass-enclosed space with an open kitchen and a menu featuring sushi, sashimi, Taiwanese beef noodle soup, and steak fried rice.

Rounding out the Food Collective are Paraná Empanadas, known for its family-recipe Argentine empanadas, and LoZio Pizza, a spinoff of LoZio Osteria led by local pizzaiolo Marco Aromatario, featuring both traditional and modern Italian pies made with locally sourced ingredients.

In Central Park, West Harbor’s outdoor gathering space, Freska Bar will add a splash of color with fruit-forward agua frescas—both alcoholic and non-alcoholic—alongside michelaguas and comfort-food favorites.

“These additions reflect our commitment to curating authentic and diverse experiences,” says Eric Johnson, senior project executive for West Harbor, in a statement. He notes that each concept brings its own story and sense of place to the evolving destination.

The six new tenants join a growing lineup that already includes the iconic San Pedro Fish Market, a satellite location of Yamashiro, the immersive art experience Hopscotch, and the dessert favorite The Baked Bear.

Spanning 42 acres with a mile of waterfront access, West Harbor will also feature a 6,200-seat amphitheater developed with Nederlander Concerts, a boutique amusement park with California’s tallest observation wheel, recreational courts, and year-round programming. When it opens later this year—just ahead of the LA 2028 Summer Olympics—West Harbor is poised to become a new cultural and culinary anchor for San Pedro and the greater Los Angeles region. spt