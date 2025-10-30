Neighborhood Safety: The Hidden Driver of Home Values

When it comes to real estate, location will always matter.

Along with location, neighborhood safety often plays a major role in influencing property values and buyer demand.

San Pedro is a known melting pot of cultures, with many families sharing generations of history in our proud coastal community. It’s one of the wonderful aspects, adding to its authenticity, uniqueness, and desirability. Looking out for our neighbors and the neighborhoods we live in is an extremely important factor in keeping our community safe and desirable to live in.

South Shores is known as one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Pedro. Of course, the breathtaking Catalina views, proximity to the coastal bluffs and trails, custom homes, strong sense of community, etc., all play a role in the allure of this area. However, one crucial aspect of this neighborhood’s desirability is its safety, and many residents play a significant role in helping keep it that way.

In 2013, a local resident created CyberWatch, with the main goal of making the community safer by preventing home burglaries. As stated on the South Shores Community website, “It does this by bringing the old neighborhood watch system into the digital age. It is not a social media website. It is a responsive email link between us and the LAPD. Since its inception, CyberWatch has grown steadily through word of mouth from neighbor to neighbor. Today, over 600 South Shores homes participate in this vital community effort with more residents joining CyberWatch each month.”

The premise is simple—CyberWatchers email suspicious activity, individuals, and vehicles to a primary community contact. These reports are immediately forwarded to key LAPD contacts for investigation and entry into the Burglary Division’s database. LAPD acts from there and does all the necessary follow-up. This has been instrumental in catching bad guys and deterring potential criminal activity.

On the Palos Verdes Peninsula, automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are installed at entry and exit points, including gateways into Rancho Palos Verdes and cities like Palos Verdes Estates. These have been effective in aiding law enforcement and solving crimes, even in neighboring cities such as San Pedro.

Across the South Bay, homes in areas with a strong sense of security tend to sell faster and maintain value even in changing markets. Buyers are drawn to neighborhoods where people look out for one another, streets are well-lit, and the overall environment feels safe and cared for.

In San Pedro, we’ve seen certain areas experience steady improvement, as revitalization projects, neighborhood watch programs like CyberWatch, and new investment help shift perceptions and restore confidence in our local housing market. Neighborhood safety is more than just a statistic—it’s a cornerstone of community value.

When people feel secure, they’re more likely to invest in, stay in, and take pride in their homes, which benefits everyone in our seaside community. spt

Mike Harper and Peter Hazdovac are co-owners of HH Coastal Real Estate, an independent local brokerage. For more info, visit hhcoastal.com.