In 2018, we formed the Harper|Hazdovac Real Estate team, and it was that same year that we began supporting two prominent local charities during the holidays with our annual toy drive. It’s been seven years, and what a great experience it’s been to watch our community come together every year to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor and the LAPD Helping Badge Toy Drive.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the LA Harbor, formerly known as the Boys Club of San Pedro when it opened in 1937, has over 20 sites throughout the Harbor Area and boasts service to over 2,600 youths per day.

If you’re from San Pedro, you most likely have met, know of, or are friends with Mike Lansing, who is in his 30th year as the organization’s chief executive officer. Lansing, who is retiring at the end of this year, has been a fixture in our community, working with local youth and youth programs for as long as our memory serves us.

Although we will miss Mike, we look forward to working with his successor, Pete Settelmayer, who is already making an impact in the Harbor Area.

LAPD Helping Badge Toy Drive, which has been going strong for 22 years, is another excellent local charity we have enjoyed supporting. Helping Badge is organized by the LAPD Harbor Division and serves approximately 450 youths in the San Pedro, Wilmington, and Harbor City areas. Officer Jim Biazevich, a San Pedro native very involved with LAPD Youth/Community Relations, does a fantastic job of organizing and promoting this successful annual event.

For our part, we have tapped into our real estate database and social media influence to promote and support these two worthwhile charities for the past seven years. Through our efforts, we have come to truly appreciate the generous and giving community we live in. Having friends, family, and clients stop by to fill our office with over 300 toys annually is highly gratifying.

How can you get involved and contribute to these great charities? Beginning Monday, November 18, through Thursday, December 12, we will be collecting unwrapped toys and/or gift cards (for kids ages 3-12) at our office (779 W. 9th Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

We are also hosting a one-day drop-off event on Saturday, December 7, at the South Shores Elementary School parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.

You may also donate to these charities directly by dropping off an unwrapped toy or gift card during business hours at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the LA Harbor (1200 S. Cabrillo Ave.) or the LAPD Harbor Community Police Station (2175 John S. Gibson Blvd.). The Boys & Girls Clubs and the LAPD Helping Badge will accept gifts through Friday, December 13.

We have always strived to support our local businesses and charities. If there is a local charity that you would like us to consider supporting in the future, please shoot us an email at info@hhcoastal.com. Thank you for your support. spt