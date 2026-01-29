A New Chapter at Warehouse 9

After a period of transition, the new gathering spot Warehouse 9 has emerged with a clearer vision, a broader license, and a renewed commitment to being more than just a bar.

The goal now is simple. Create a flexible, family-friendly community hub that listens first, adapts often, and puts San Pedro at the center of everything it does.

At the heart of the reboot is a major licensing shift. Unlike the previous tenant, Brouwerij West, which was limited to beverages they produced, Warehouse 9 can now offer multiple beer brands based on demand. That change opens the door to greater variety and, more importantly, to community choice.

Hard seltzers, slushies, hard kombucha, and cider are already part of the mix, expanding appeal while keeping the space all-ages. Wine is being considered, but only if it can be done without sacrificing that family- and dog-friendly environment. Hard liquor, for now, is intentionally off the table.

Equally important is how the venue fits into the larger CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles ecosystem. You will soon see CRAFTED tenants selling wares in the courtyard and guiding folks to the main sales floor across the way. Even social media has been unified, managed by a single voice to ensure consistent messaging and cross-promotion between Warehouse 9 and the artisan marketplace that surrounds it.

That collaboration shows up daily in the lineup of food and activity. Food trucks are on site every operating day, Wednesday through Sunday, with rotating vendors and pop-ups that keep things fresh. Barbecue, specialty concepts, and new culinary ideas cycle through regularly, turning the courtyard into a casual open-air dining destination.

Current hours run from late afternoons during the week to full days on weekends, making it easy to drop in, whether you’re meeting friends after work or bringing the family out on a Saturday.

Programming is where Warehouse 9 truly leans into its new identity. Not every event is designed to be revenue-driven; some are simply about bringing people together. A Lunar New Year celebration is planned for the Phase Three area and courtyard, opening a whole new section of the property that few San Pedrans even know is there. A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and Business Expo is set for Thursday, January 29, at 4 p.m., signaling the venue’s official reintroduction to the community. This indoor warehouse space is desperately needed in San Pedro for big events, weddings, birthday celebrations, and more.

Live music is returning on weekends, with plans for a Sunday series running from Mother’s Day through late summer. “Brunch and Bands” will debut on Mother’s Day as well, with breakfast offerings before transitioning to the regular menu. Seasonal and themed events are also on tap, including a “Hoppy Valentine’s Day” dinner in partnership with Primal Alchemy, plus heart-shaped pizzas.

Weekly favorites like Trivia Wednesdays and DJ Thursdays are making a comeback, while sports fans can expect more big screen TVs and, possibly coming soon, an outdoor screen or projectors for playoff viewing. The biggest event you will not want to miss is the free-for-all-ages San Pedro Music Festival featuring San Pedro’s own Windy Barnes on Saturday, May 16.

Behind the scenes, there’s been a strong effort to support staff through the transition. Several employees from the prior operation have returned, and team members have stepped into new roles to keep things moving during months without revenue. Yes, CRAFTED kept some of the management staff on payroll while Warehouse 9 was languishing through the month-long ABC approval process. It’s a reminder that community isn’t just who shows up. It’s also the people who keep the doors open.

Warehouse 9’s future ties into a broader vision for San Pedro’s economic growth, from upcoming hotels and cruise terminal upgrades to conversations about attracting major employers and conventions downtown. But for now, the focus is local, and intentionally community, family, and pet friendly.

In its new chapter, Warehouse 9 isn’t trying to be the biggest venue in town. It’s aiming to be the most welcoming—an open, adaptable space where beer, music, food, and creativity intersect, and where the courtyard truly belongs to everyone. spt

For more information on Warehouse 9, visit wh9bar.com.