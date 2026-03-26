Chamber Confidential: More Than You Think

Let me guess. When someone mentions the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, you’re not entirely sure what we do.

Maybe you picture a few luncheons, some handshakes, a plaque or two—and that’s about it. I get it. That’s exactly why I’m excited to launch this new column in San Pedro Today. Each month, I’ll highlight a different program or initiative so you can see the full picture of what’s happening right here in your community.

The San Pedro Chamber of Commerce is a 120-year-old nonprofit with one mission: to make San Pedro a better place to live, work, and visit by strengthening our business community. We represent over 500 members, including small businesses, nonprofits, and corporations, and we are an integral part of the connective tissue of this community. Every day, we work behind the scenes to ensure San Pedro remains a place where businesses can thrive, residents enjoy a good quality of life, and our community continues to grow into something we can all be proud of.

So, what do we actually do? Let me break it down.

We advocate for you. Our Economic Development & Policy Committee meets the second Tuesday of each month to tackle the issues that matter most to San Pedro. When decisions are made at the city, county, and state levels—from zoning changes and infrastructure projects to economic development initiatives—the San Pedro Chamber is present. We show up, we speak up, and we make sure San Pedro’s voice is heard. Policy can feel distant and complicated, but these decisions directly impact your business, your employees, and your neighborhood. We help bridge that gap.

We connect you. One of the most powerful things you can do is build genuine relationships with people who are equally invested in this community. Our Breakfast with the Chamber, Business Expo, Restaurant of the Month, mixers, and signature programs aren’t just social events, they are strategic opportunities. Come prepared to meet elected officials, find your next client, collaborator, or mentor. Business gets done through relationships, and we create the environment where those relationships are built. Next event: Join us for the State of the County with Supervisor Janice Hahn on April 30 at 11:30 a.m. at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles.

We educate and empower. Through programs like Chamber 101, the Nonprofit Collaborative, the Small Business Academy, and our partnership with the BusinessSource Center, we equip business owners, nonprofit leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. Whether you’re new to San Pedro or have been here for decades, there’s always something to learn, a resource to access, or a program that can help give you a real competitive edge.

We celebrate and promote our community. San Pedro has a heart you don’t find everywhere, and we work hard to shine a spotlight on it. Did you know the Chamber has produced the San Pedro Spirit of the Holidays Parade for over 45 years? From recognizing outstanding businesses and community leaders to driving foot traffic and visibility for our members, we are San Pedro’s biggest cheerleaders. When San Pedro wins, we all win.

We bring people together. Beyond business, the Chamber plays a vital role in the social fabric of this community. We facilitate conversations, build coalitions, and remind everyone—from the small shop owner on Sixth Street to our major employers—that we are much stronger together than we are alone.

None of this happens without community. The Chamber is only as strong as the people behind it. Our 500 members and Chamber Ambassadors make it possible for us to do this work at the highest level. We are deeply committed to San Pedro’s future, and we want you to be part of it.

If you’re curious about getting involved, I personally invite you to take the next step. Join a free Chamber 101 session held the second Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Attend an event or volunteer with us at LA Fleet Week or Cars and Stripes. Schedule a meeting with us. See firsthand what this community looks like when it truly shows up for itself.

San Pedro has always punched above its weight. The Chamber is here to make sure we keep doing exactly that. spt

To learn more about the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, visit sanpedrochamber.com or call (310) 832-7272.