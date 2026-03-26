Forty Years and Still Hitting the Spot

Peter Skrumbis. (photo: courtesy Sandwich Saloon)

Believe it or not, San Pedro is still a sandwich town.

“Whether going to the Marina, the beach, or back to the office,” says John Philipopoulos, who has been behind the counter of the Sandwich Saloon since the mid-1980s, “a sandwich just hits the spot in a nostalgic and comforting way.”

Forty years in, Philipopoulos is still hitting the spot.

The Sandwich Saloon’s story began with a dream. Peter Skrumbis, a Westchester High School history teacher, and his wife Adrienne had always been drawn to small business ownership. In 1986, they heard through the San Pedro grapevine that a small sandwich shop on Gaffey, between 8th and 9th streets—open since 1977 and famous for its window painting of a cowboy clutching a sandwich and a pretty lady—was for sale.

“Peter wanted his own business,” Adrienne recalled, “and John, who was engaged to our daughter Nikki at the time, also wanted his own business. We had maturity on one side and a hard worker on the other.”

They reopened under new ownership on April 1, 1986. With just four employees and a modest menu, the family began expanding—homemade soups, fresh salads, upgraded sandwiches. In 2005, they doubled their space, added a grill, and introduced a full breakfast menu. Their Turkey, Avocado, Bacon and Cheese sandwich and burgers remain favorites today, along with the BBQ Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich.

San Pedro Today cover from March 2016 celebrating the sandwich shop’s 30th anniversary. (photo: John Mattera Photography)

Peter Skrumbis passed away in 2012, but his legacy lives on. “It was a dream of my father-in-law Pete’s to have beer and wine,” says Philipopoulos, “so I couldn’t be happier than to realize that in his honor.” The shop now offers specials and happy hour Monday through Friday, 3–6 p.m.

The last decade brought new challenges. During the pandemic, the staff quickly shifted to pickup and delivery, and they’ve since upgraded their ordering platform and expanded the menu. Throughout it all, their connection to the community stayed strong.

“It feels surreal to celebrate 40 years,” says Philipopoulos. “The time has gone by so quickly, and I feel just as passionate about serving San Pedro as I did back in 1986.”

To mark the milestone on April 1, the shop will offer complimentary desserts and drinks with any purchase for dine-in customers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

And their Chinese Chicken Salad dressing? Still a tightly held secret—known only to Philipopoulos, Adrienne (who still stops by to make sure her recipes are on point), and brother-in-law Steve. Her giant chocolate chip cookies, meanwhile, have become a town favorite all their own.

“My family and I want to thank the San Pedro community for your continued love and support throughout the years,” says Philipopoulos. “Cheers to 40 years!” spt

Sandwich Saloon is located at 813 S. Gaffey Street. For more info or to place an order, call (310) 548-5322 or visit sandwichsaloondeli.com.