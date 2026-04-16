Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Marks 90 Years with Grand Reopening on April 18

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium will celebrate its 90th anniversary—and the completion of a major renovation—with a public reopening of its Main Exhibit Hall on Saturday, April 18, coinciding with Earth Day.

The free, all-day event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and kicks off with a beach cleanup (9 a.m. – Noon) before a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Visitors can expect films, puppet shows, storytime, talks, arts and crafts, food trucks, and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

The reopening marks the completion of a significant overhaul to the aquarium’s life support system, along with the debut of a new Jelly Lab and Collections Room—upgrades the institution says reflect its ongoing commitment to animal care, science education, and the visitor experience.

“Celebrating 90 years after completing our life support system and reopening our Main Exhibit Hall on Earth Day makes this a meaningful moment for Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and the community we serve,” said Executive Director Crislyn V. McKerron, in a statement.

One of San Pedro’s most beloved cultural institutions, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium has operated as a free public aquarium since 1935, connecting generations of San Pedrans with the marine life and coastal habitats of Southern California. spt

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is located at 3720 Stephen M. White Drive. For more information, call (310) 548-7562 or visit cma.recreation.parks.lacity.gov.

Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is a nonprofit created to provide support and resources to the Aquarium in its mission to inspire exploration, respect, and conservation of Southern California marine life. For membership and general inquiries, contact membership@cmaqua.org or call (310) 548-7593. Learn more at friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org.