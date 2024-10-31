For the past five decades, Niko and Luci Hazdovac have been helping travelers plan their dream vacations to Croatia.

“If you can make it 50 years in the travel business, you are doing something right,” says Niko.

Since opening Adriatic Travel and Tours in 1974, the Hazdovacs know all too well how to navigate the ever-evolving travel industry.

The couple has weathered it all through the years. From the rise of the Internet, the war in Croatia in the 1990s, and the aftermath of September 11, 2001, not to mention the recent global pandemic, the travel industry has always been affected by forces beyond its control.

“A lot of ups and downs, but we stuck together,” adds Luci.

Although both are from the Dubrovnik area of Croatia, Niko and Luci met in Northern California in the early 1970s. Niko had just finished six years with the Merchant Marines and wanted to start his next chapter.

Struggling to find a career path, a Croatian friend in New York had a travel agency and offered him an opportunity to join him and learn the ropes. After a year, the agency decided to open an office in Downtown Los Angeles, which didn’t work out as planned.

“Many people said, ‘Why don’t you come to San Pedro? There are a ton of Croatians! The older guys don’t even go on the freeway. They are not going to come to Wilshire Boulevard to see you. You must see them.’ And that’s when we decided to come to San Pedro in 1975.”

And, as they say, the rest is history.

Now known worldwide as the “Croatian specialists” (they even own the 1-800-CROATIA phone number), customers from all over the country seek them out when planning a trip to the Adriatic Coast.

“We decided we were going to take a niche and be the Croatian specialists,” says Niko. “That ended up being kind of our outlet to survival.”

Croatia has become a popular vacation spot in recent years. Being a coastal country with beautiful water and weather like Southern California, it’s no surprise so many vacationers are discovering what many Croatian San Pedrans already knew.

“When people start exploring Croatia, and most Americans are summer travelers, they want to be where there’s beautiful water. They want to be on a coastline somewhere. And Croatia checks a lot of those boxes,” says Niko.

With 50 years behind them, the Hazdovacs can’t help but feel grateful for the support the San Pedro community has shown to their family-run business.

“We’re very grateful to our community,” says Niko. “They show loyalty and support, and we can’t thank them enough.”

He adds, “Thanks to our son, Peter, the agency is doing better than ever and the future as a niche travel specialist looks promising.” spt

Adriatic Travel is located at 777 W. 9th Street. For more info, call (310) 548-1446 or visit adriatictours.com.