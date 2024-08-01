A new generation of volunteers is needed to continue the lighthouse’s legacy

The Point Fermin Lighthouse Society (PFLHS) is a robust but aging group. The society has 200 members, with about 50 members regularly volunteering their time and talents.

(NOTE: Volunteers are society members, but not all society members are volunteers.)

The mission of the PFLHS is to build community spirit, pride, and distinction for this historic landmark by facilitating public support and community engagement through education, site preservation, community outreach, and special event support.

When the current society formed in the early 2000s, many volunteers were in their 50s and 60s. Given that it’s now 2024, the need for a new wave of volunteers is essential.

The volunteers’ range of life experience, abilities, and interests is astounding. According to Diane Bertelsen, “Our volunteers each bring their own set of unique skills. The oldest volunteers are Mary Lou Harris (90) and Ann Barnett (87), and they volunteer weekly.”

“I am 55, and I love being called one of the young ones!” says Renee Paulson, who joined the PFLHS in January. “I like helping people learn about San Pedro history and about how people lived life in that time period.”

“There’s something about volunteering versus being on the job,” says volunteer Rosie Knight. “It opens the way to spontaneous conversation with interesting people of all ages.”

According to Martha Austin McKenzie, volunteers Mary Lou Fourtane and Diane Bertelsen have been organizing informal recruiting events once a month.

“The other day, we just had a picnic,” says McKenzie. “We just said, ‘Anybody come, bring your own lunch, and we’ll set up tables and chitchat.’”

The importance of volunteering cannot be overstated. The Point Fermin Lighthouse’s future depends on having enough dedicated volunteers to continue maintaining it and educating the public about its history for years to come.

“It went through the 1933 earthquake and didn’t get [damaged] at all,” says Martha Austin McKenzie. “It’s done really well.”

“The lighthouse is such a treasure. We’re blessed to live in a community with a national treasure,” says Bertelsen. “The people who [volunteer] do it because they love it.” spt

For more information on volunteering or becoming a Point Fermin Lighthouse Society member, visit pflhs.org.