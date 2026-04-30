What’s Actually Working

One of the best parts of Small Business Shop Talk is hearing about all the ideas small business owners have.

Every meeting is a reminder that most people aren’t frozen with fear of failure. They’re experimenting, adjusting, researching, and slowly figuring out what works for them. We love that businesses come to these meetings excited and happy to share what they have learned with our group. We can learn from each other’s failures and successes.

Our March column covered a lot of ground, but it really boiled down to one big question: How do you market your business without completely exhausting yourself? It’s a topic that comes up quite a bit, and for good reason. We talked about what local business owners are actually doing right now to stay visible—things such as social media, newsletters, customer reviews, and where you can be most productive, especially with the things you have to do that are not the “fun” parts of operating a business. What followed was an honest, practical conversation full of ideas people could try right away.

As always, social media was a hot topic. A big takeaway was that the posts getting the most traction were not the most polished or perfectly planned. They were short and simple, and they sparked curiosity or felt local and human. Calling out familiar places, asking simple questions, or sharing a behind-the-scenes moment helped people feel connected. A few business owners also shared that when a post starts getting traction, giving it a small boost can help it travel a little further. Wait to boost a post or reel to see what the initial response will be and whether it’s getting the attention you hope for, then pay the extra money to boost that post or reel. Typically, reels get more traction than posts to attract new followers.

Short videos came up too, especially tools that make content creation faster and less intimidating. Sometimes the video that required less effort will grab a lot more attention than the one you spent hours on. So don’t overthink it. Don’t go for perfection; just be consistent. No one was trying to become an influencer. The goal was simple. Make it easier to show up. When the barrier to creating engagement is lower, consistency gets a whole lot easier. And consistency always wins.

Newsletters became one of our favorite parts of the conversation. The consensus was clear: Short is good. A quick reminder of what you offer, a thank-you for stopping in, a positive note, or a simple tip goes a long way. Adding small tips or helpful reminders sparks curiosity and gives people a reason to open the next email. No essays required. People are bombarded with information these days, so short, sweet, and to the point works for some businesses.

We also talked about something that does not get enough love: having a dedicated place to work. Not just to be productive, but to protect your time and energy. When work has its own space, it becomes easier to focus while you are there and easier to walk away when you are over it. If you don’t have a space at home, your local coffee shop, library, or another place you know you can focus and not be distracted can be super helpful.

Reviews and online visibility wrapped things up. Business owners shared how much reviews matter for visibility, not just for building trust. Making it easy for customers to leave feedback, offering gentle reminders, and using simple tools—like in-store QR codes—can make a big difference without adding more work to your plate. Reviews boost your SEO (search engine optimization), and the more you have, the higher you rank in search.

What we (Alexis and Melissa) learned from this meeting was that no one was doing everything, but everyone was doing something that worked for them. Testing, learning, adjusting, listening, and sharing are at the heart of Small Business Shop Talk. Real conversations, practical takeaways, and the reminder that you do not have to figure this out alone.

Small Business Shop Talk meets on the last Tuesday of every month at The Corner Store (1118 W. 37th Street) at 10 a.m. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @smallbusinessshoptalk. We would love to see you there. spt