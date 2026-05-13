Author’s Day Returns to the Muller House Museum

The San Pedro Bay Historical Society is bringing together some of San Pedro’s most compelling storytellers for Author’s Day at the Muller House Museum—a free afternoon event set against one of the finest views in the city.

Scheduled for Sunday, May 31, from 1 to 4 p.m., the gathering at 1542 S. Beacon Street will feature an array of local authors and writers whose work captures the history, character, and spirit of San Pedro. Among those expected to appear are longtime SPT columnist Steve Marconi, Craig Ibarra, Jim Shneer, Ray Vaudo, Gloria Ramos, Tanya Katnic, and Joel Torrez, with more authors to be announced.

The Muller House—a landmark of San Pedro’s past now operated by the Historical Society—offers sweeping views of the Los Angeles Harbor from its hilltop perch, making it a fitting backdrop for an afternoon celebrating the people who put local stories into print. Guests can browse books, chat with authors, and take in the harbor breezes while tea and cookies are served.

Admission is free, and no reservations are required. spt

For more information, visit sanpedrobayhistoricalsociety.com.