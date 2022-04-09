It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of a very special member of the San Pedro Today family, our beloved San Pedro historian and longtime columnist, Angela “Romee” Romero.

Angela passed away peacefully last night (April 8), among family, due to complications from cancer. She was only 43.

Memorial plans are pending and will be announced in this space soon.

Angela’s family has set up a GoFundMe page for those who would like to help with the funeral/memorial expenses. You can donate here: Angela “Romee” Romero Memorial

We’ll be sharing more about Angela’s life and legacy in the May issue of San Pedro Today. spt