I have been fortunate to have friends who have accomplished much in life and always remained the same as I knew them back in high school. Peter Navy Tuiasosopo was one of them.

Pete graduated in 1982. I graduated with his sister Adaline the following year, and his younger brother Andrew graduated in ‘84.

Everybody knew the Tuiasosopo siblings. At the time, I knew Pete as the guy who played center and defensive lineman for the San Pedro High School football team, making second team all-league as a senior.

During his senior year, my junior, we were both in the high school talent show. I imitated Elvis singing “All Shook Up,” and Pete, his brother Andrew, and brothers Paul and David Tela did a bugaloo performance and a rendition of “Three Times a Lady” that had the students in the audience dancing and singing.

Pete then went on to play football for Harbor College and earned a scholarship to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. This is where his life took on a new dimension: a career in acting.

I remember thinking how cool it was to see him in Street Fighter, Necessary Roughness, Kickin’ It, NCIS, and many more movies and TV shows. I remember Pete telling me to watch him in the series Mayans M.C. After his scene, I texted him, “I didn’t expect you to die in the first scene!” He replied, “One and done, Piroz, one and done.” I just laughed.

What I remember the most was when I introduced Pete to my son Luca at a San Pedro High football game. Luca was about six years old and recognized Pete right away. “Dad, that guy, he’s a movie star,” he said as he pointed to Pete.

“I know him. That’s Pete,” I replied. Luca didn’t believe me. “Go up to him and tell him you are my son.”

So, Luca headed down the bleachers and stood next to Pete, tugging on his shirt and looking straight up at him. “Hello, young man!” Pete said. “My dad says he knows you,” Luca replied. “Oh yeah, who’s your dad?” Luca pointed to me at the top of the bleachers, and with a big smile, Pete waved to me and said hello. “Yeah, I know your dad. We went to high school together.” That was the beginning of their relationship.

When Luca played football in high school, Pete was his mentor. The two of them stayed in touch over the years, discussing everything from family, faith, school, and especially Luca’s interest in the entertainment industry. Pete told Luca to call him after he graduated from San Jose State this summer to discuss this interest more. That was Pete.

Pete recently passed away on February 10, suddenly, leaving many of his family and friends with heavy hearts. See, Pete treated everyone the same way he did Luca, with love, respect, and a true sense of caring for everyone’s well-being.

He mentored people of all ages, stayed true to himself and his family, and never forgot his San Pedro friends and roots.

Pete leaves behind a vast legacy, not only in his career but also in his weekly “Global Family Prayer Chain” sessions that remain with us on his Facebook page to listen to his deep Christian faith.

Pete’s son Manoah said it best in a recent Facebook post, “My dad lived an amazing life, and in no way does his impact stop here… His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.”

May you rest in heaven, my friend. spt

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Tuiasosopo family with funeral costs. You can donate here.