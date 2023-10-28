The November 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: West Harbor Rises by Joshua Stecker
The highly anticipated waterfront project finally begins construction.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE:
- Tight-Knit Sports Community Suffers Heartbreaking Week by Steve Marconi
October saw the passing of four former San Pedro athletic greats.
- Empowering Women for a Century by Jennifer Marquez
San Pedro’s YWCA continues to meet the needs of the community.
- Eat in San Pedro: New to the Scene by Sanam Lamborn
Our food writer checks out two new spots, Tacos El Goloso and Jefe’s Cocina.
- Th-angst-giving by Mike Lansing
While incredibly thankful, concerns prevail.
- Feeling Thankful by Amber Sheikh
The author revisits a few people she interviewed this year and asks what they’re thankful for.
- Changes Coming to Cabrillo Marine Aquarium by Lee Williams
Portions of the aquarium will temporarily close to replace its aging life-support system.
- Finding Forgiveness by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
Walking in someone else’s shoes can expand one’s consciousness from solipsism to altruism.
- SP ARTS: New Mural Coming to the Waterfront by Linda Grimes
The 72×15 foot painting by Revival Murals will depict the history of the shipping industry and much more.
- FITNESS: Time Management & Your Fitness by Eddie McKenna
Practical strategies to help optimize your time and achieve your fitness goals.
- November events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
