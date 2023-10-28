News
Open image in lightbox
San Pedro Today – November 2023

 

San Pedro Today – November 2023

The November 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)

ON THE COVER: West Harbor Rises by Joshua Stecker
The highly anticipated waterfront project finally begins construction.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE:

Read the complete issue below:

 

SPT Staff

Comments

Related posts:

‘Cinema Paradiso’ and ‘Grease’ Lead This Year’s LAHIFF Read the May 2022 Issue Now Read the August 2023 Issue Now Read the October 2023 Issue Now