The 72x15 foot painting by Revival Murals will depict the history of the shipping industry and much more.

The power of public art can embody our community’s spirit and aspirations by portraying our past and envisioning our future. – Anonymous

After an extensive search, the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District is excited to announce a mural award of $13,750 to the Revival Murals team of Alonsa Guevara and James Razko. The Arts District received over 28 amazing mural renderings, and members of the Arts District Board, LAMI, and West Harbor chose Alonsa and James’ submission.

The 72×15 foot mural on the side of the Los Angeles Maritime Institute’s Building G at Berth 73 will depict the history of the shipping industry and the history of the building’s historic use as a purse seiners shop. This mural was funded by generous contributions from the Port of Los Angeles Community Investment Grant Program, along with a grant from the L.A. County Creative Recovery Program and numerous private donations.

James and Alonsa recently moved to San Pedro, and their studio is in the historic Arcade Building. Their co-founded company Revival Murals is a San Pedro-based mural painting startup. With over a decade of mural experience in New York City, James, a U.S. Army Veteran, brings his expertise to the Revival Murals team with his high level of painting skills. Alonsa is a Chilean-born artist, boasts 15-plus years in arts and teaching, and her works have been published in many well-respected outlets. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, and her most recent solo show, “Counting Leaves,” was in April 2023 at Tashkeel Gallery Alserkal in Dubai, UAE.

I was curious about their origin story and asked them a few questions:

How did you two first meet?

Alonsa Guevara & James Razko: We met in NYC in 2013 at the New York Academy of Art. We were both pursuing our master’s degrees in painting. Our art studios were located across from each other. Since then, we have never stopped working together. Now, we’re very excited to launch Revival Murals here in San Pedro.

What was it about your upbringing that prompted you to be artists?

Alonsa: I grew up moving around frequently. Being exposed to various cultures made me develop an open-minded perspective from an early age. I spent a big part of my childhood in the Ecuadorian Rainforest, where limited tech and entertainment pushed me to be creative to beat boredom. I spent hours sketching, singing, playing outside, and making things with materials I found in the forest. Another crucial factor was having loving, intelligent, and encouraging parents who paid attention to my artistic direction from a young age.

James: I never thought I would be an artist. I didn’t know any. People didn’t do that kind of thing where I was from. I joined the military and seriously considered becoming a doctor. But after my deployment to Iraq, it hit me — I had to be an artist. There wasn’t a choice. There were things I needed to say, and I felt and still feel only art can do it. So, I dove into art and never looked back.

Was there a particular mentor or family member who supported your arts endeavors?

Alonsa: My Abuela Maruja was one of my mentors. She is 92 now, a very strong woman with many talents. When I was 12 years old, she taught me how to build my own canvases and gave me instructions about easel and oil painting techniques. In my undergrad time, I was very lucky to have a great teacher, Francisco Schwember, who guided me with his knowledge and kindness while trusting me to be his assistant.

James: My mom could doodle a bit. But really, I’ve always been self-motivated when it comes to art. As far as I can remember, I always liked drawing. My first art memory is kind of funny: I remember crying my eyes out because I couldn’t color the inside the lines. My mom helped me. Later in college, my painting teacher, Margaret McCann, pushed me and taught me a lot. She encouraged me to pursue my master’s degree at the New York Academy of Art.

Why did you choose to move to San Pedro?

Alonsa & James: We moved to L.A. for many reasons: There are great surf spots, the weather is amazing, and there is a culture of a “healthy lifestyle.” And why San Pedro? Because it’s beautiful, surrounded by water, offers hiking opportunities, has a vibrant community, and we are excited to be a part of San Pedro’s thriving art scene.

The community is invited to join us on November 2 at 5 p.m. to celebrate the 26th ArtWalk Anniversary of First Thursday in the historic Arcade Building, 479 W. 6th Street. We will hold a San Pedro Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony for Alonsa and James’ studio, along with food and drinks from the The Artistry Wine Bar and an artisan marketplace to help you start your holiday shopping. Tickets and more information are available at SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com. spt