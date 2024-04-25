The first time I encountered Liz Johnson, she was carrying a seat cushion from the Warner Grand Theatre and excitedly exclaiming, “I found it!”

She had unearthed the original fabric and thus began what was to be the Grand Vision Foundation’s Adopt a Seat campaign.

As you may know, the Grand Vision Foundation (GVF) is a nonprofit arts organization located in the heart of San Pedro’s Waterfront Arts District. They produce live concerts, open mic nights, Team Taiko classes, and more at the Grand Annex Music Hall, a 150-seat music listening room celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Their Meet the Music program serves 3,000 elementary students annually and offers a robust in-school music curriculum.

Liz became involved with Grand Vision in 1998 when she was asked to join the organization’s board. Not long after, the executive director quit, the board wanted to disband, and she jumped in to lead GVF. Grand Vision’s first mission is to preserve and promote the historic Warner Grand Theatre. It did not take her long to realize that the community desperately wanted to see the theater come back to life. GVF now serves as the official Friends’ Group to the Warner Grand Theatre.

Liz’s background in urban planning, art, and community development helped guide her then and continues to do so today. From 2005-2009, GVF successfully raised almost a million dollars through their Save Your Seat campaign to restore (and widen) the theater’s 1,487 seats, install better AV equipment, replace the dangerous stage rigging, and expand the stage.

After the Great Recession in 2008, times changed, and Liz’s plan to hold regular concerts at the Warner Grand would have to wait. Instead, GVF took a smaller risk by creating the Grand Annex Music Hall, a 150-seat mini performing arts venue for smaller concerts and performances.

Liz was able to entice her talented, music-loving sister, Taran Schindler, to develop and run the Annex. Taran’s considerable skills as a researcher and historian turned out to be just what was needed to build a roster of performers. She has built the Annex’s reputation as a high-quality venue to showcase singer-songwriters and performers steeped in various cultural and musical traditions.

Taran is now the artistic and deputy director and coordinates all aspects of creative programming at the Grand Annex and for Grand Vision’s events. She also coordinates an amazing crew of 40 volunteers and supervises student interns throughout the year.

The Annex audiences have become a mix of “regulars” and newcomers, and people come early to gather with friends. Taran notes, “It’s personally exhilarating to see how experiencing live music together generates joy, creates friendships, and deepens community connections.”

In 2009, GVF was invited by Supervisor Don Knabe to expand into youth music education. GVF interviewed teachers and soon learned about the significant lack of music education in LAUSD schools. After an initial attempt to introduce children to rhythm instruments, GVF hired and collaborated with music education specialists who built the program to where it is today, serving 20 elementary schools annually in school classrooms and serving whole grade levels.

Currently, Grand Vision is fundraising to restore the Art Deco ceiling and wall paintings in the main lobby of the Warner Grand Theatre and throughout the theater. On May 11, the Grand Vision Foundation is hosting one of San Pedro’s premier fundraisers — the 2024 Gathering for the Grand Gala. spt

For more information on GVF and the Gathering for the Grand Gala, visit grandvision.org.