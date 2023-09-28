The October 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: An Unexpected Journey by Nadia Nizetich
Ray Vaudo brings his family history to life in his new book, A Gaetano in America.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE:
- A Close Encounter with ‘Margaritaville’ by Steve Marconi
Former San Pedran’s Costa Rican resort plays role in Jimmy Buffett’s history.
- Women on Water by Jennifer Marquez
LAYC program for women shares sailing experiences in a supportive setting.
- Eat in San Pedro: Seafood Fine Dining by Sanam Lamborn
Our food writer dives into 22nd Street Landing and the new Trani’s Dockside Station..
- Respect, Trust, & Love by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.
The author reflects on 30 years of marriage.
- The Tenacious Fighter by Amber Sheikh
A candid conversation with Harbor Interfaith’s Shari Weaver.
- SP ARTS: Where Art Lives and Thrives by Linda Grimes
A chat with Amy Eriksen, Angels Gate Cultural Center’s executive director.
- FITNESS: Are You Built to Move? by Eddie McKenna
A look at three key ‘vital signs’ for good health.
- October events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
