The May 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Celebrating the life and legacy of San Pedro Historian and longtime San Pedro Today columnist, Angela Romero (Sept. 16, 1978 – April 8, 2022). Romero’s passion to preserve and share San Pedro’s history is remembered through several stories from family, friends, and colleagues.
TRIBUTES INCLUDE:
-
Remembering Romee: ‘I Just Want People to Care’ by Joshua Stecker
Celebrating the life and legacy of San Pedro historian, Angela Romero (September 16, 1978 – April 8, 2022).
-
Remembering Romee: Sharing San Pedro by Megan Barnes
A look back on Romero’s work and legacy.
-
Remembering Romee: Angela’s Heartbeat by Regina Ritter, Angela’s sister
Her younger sister reflects on Romero’s loyalty, dependability, and fearlessness.
-
Remembering Romee: Angela’s Legacy
Friends and colleagues pay tribute to Romero
-
PLUS: May Events
