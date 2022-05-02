The May 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)

ON THE COVER: Celebrating the life and legacy of San Pedro Historian and longtime San Pedro Today columnist, Angela Romero (Sept. 16, 1978 – April 8, 2022). Romero’s passion to preserve and share San Pedro’s history is remembered through several stories from family, friends, and colleagues.

TRIBUTES INCLUDE:

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below: