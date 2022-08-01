The August 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: A Century of Service – The Rotary Club of San Pedro celebrates one hundred years of contributions to the community
PLUS:
- Rotary Club of San Pedro: A History
- Rotary: Service Above Self
Students find inspiration to give back through Rotary.
- Rotary: When Women Could Finally Join
Helene Pizzini recalls the early days of women joining the club.
- WestCal Career Pathway Program Opens in San Pedro by Jennifer Marquez
The nonprofit agency, which recently opened a satellite office in Downtown San Pedro, provides career exploration and job placement.
- We’re Talkin’ `Bout Beisbol by Steve Marconi
Marconi has the perfect summer read for you if you love baseball and San Pedro history.
- Eat in San Pedro: Juices for Your Health by Sanam Lamborn
A look at local healthy smoothie options.
- Reverse Gentrification by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.
San Pedro has declined for decades; Pirozzi says this new redevelopment period is geared to take us back to a ‘level of normalcy.’
- Dreamstate Wasn’t a Nightmare by Lee Williams
A recent EDM concert at the port spurred noise complaints, but was it that bad?
- Motivation is Overrated by Ricky Magana
It’s not motivation you need; it’s discipline. Our fitness expert explains why.
- Fight, Flight, Freeze: the Truth About Trauma by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
Our mental health expert looks at trauma and how it shapes us.
- August events, and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
