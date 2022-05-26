The June 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of the Battleship Iowa Museum, discusses his life and career as the USS Iowa celebrates 10 years in San Pedro.
PLUS:
- Picture Perfect Prom by Jennifer Marquez
Maria’s Closet uplifts girls with free prom dresses and much more.
- Opportunities Gained and Lost by Lee Williams
- Pirates’ 2020 Hall of Fame Class to be Honored — Finally by Steve Marconi
- The Whole Player by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.
- Eat in San Pedro: Where There’s Smoke… by Sanam Lamborn
Local barbecue is on the menu this month!
- Prep Sports: Swimming to Victory by Jamaal K. Street
SPHS boys varsity swim team claims first CIF championship.
- June Events, and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
