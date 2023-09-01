The September 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Gridiron Glory by Jamaal K. Street
Our 2023 prep football preview featuring the debut of SPHS girls flag football.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE:
- Aging Gracefully by Nadia Nizetich
Three San Pedro centenarians offer words on life, longevity, and a century of wisdom.
- The Marathon Man by Mike Lansing
It’s time to name the Mel Bobich Gymnasium.
- It’s in the Genes by Jennifer Marquez
Teaching is a family affair for one San Pedro family.
- Eat in San Pedro: Mostaccioli, Part I by Sanam Lamborn
Our food writer tackles a San Pedro staple.
- Why You Should Start Using MyLA311 by Lee Williams
App handles more than 50 city service requests.
- Harbor College HOF Back on Track by Steve Marconi
The ceremony returns after a three-year hiatus.
- Strong Advocates by Amber Sheikh
For Bobbie Lynn, accepting help led her to the Inside Safe program.
- SP ARTS: Creativity, Culture, & Community by Linda Grimes
Celebrating Hispanic History Month with Gallery Azul.
- MENTAL HEALTH: Freedom is Just Another Word by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
Exploring the contrast between freedom and conformity.
- REAL ESTATE: Homeowners Insurance: A Guide
Why coverage has become more challenging to obtain in California.
- September events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
