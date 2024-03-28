As the days get longer and bees begin to buzz over colorful blooms, we naturally experience a feeling of awakening. Hence, reflecting on the idea of regeneration in various aspects of life and personal healing feels apropos.

As the great British philosopher Bertrand Russell once wrote: “Whatever we may wish to think, we are creatures of Earth; our life is part of the life of the Earth, and we draw our nourishment from it just as the plants and animals do.” The natural cycle of life, that is, of germination, blossoming, ripening, and harvesting, is reflected in the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of our being.

When the sunlight is limited, our daily lives become more inward and homebound. There, we hibernate, and most of us become less active, both physically and socially. Sometimes, winter translates to seasonal depression, weight gain, and excessive reliance on substances as a way of warding off boredom and isolation.

Yet, it is important to remember that winter is a time of rest and germination. That is, a germination of ideas, fantasies, and desires that eventually bloom into action and creativity. As we emerge from winter, we are more intentioned and conscious, and our actions will more likely reflect this natural cycle. As we harness our planet’s natural energy of rebirth, we become intentional manifestos of our wishes and visions.

Holidays like Easter, Passover, Holi, and Nowruz, amongst others, all celebrate the idea of new beginnings, regeneration, fertility, and creation, as well as shedding in the name of ascension. In mystical and astrological terms, spring belongs to the sign of the ram, the baby of the zodiac, signified by the elements of fire, action, creativity, and wonder.

While winter is associated with wisdom and self-reflection, spring carries with it a sense of childlike innocence and discovery through action and adventure. Hence, more sunlight can equate to more energy, propelling us toward action.

Based on extensive medical research, sunlight boosts serotonin in the brain, which provides us with energy, calm, and positive focus. In fact, seasonal affective depression, as well as other types of depression, can sometimes be treated with natural sunlight alone. In addition, it has been proven that spending 10 minutes in sunlight upon waking resets our body’s circadian rhythm, allowing us more energy for the day to come.

Longer days also provide the time for being in nature with the elements, which has been shown to provoke novel thought formation and creativity. Hence, it’s no surprise that spring is the season we begin to plant and garden, a natural interconnectedness between humans and Mother Earth.

Contact with Mycobacterium vaccae, a specific bacteria found in the soil, promotes serotonin levels, which act as happy chemicals and strengthen our immune system. Earth literally serves as an antidepressant, one of many ways this planet provides life and protection for us.

Suppose we can cultivate the discipline to dedicate just 10 minutes of our mornings to meditating in the sunlight, reflecting on our intentions for the day, connecting with nature, and activating our bodies’ blood flow through breath and movement. In that case, we will essentially synthesize with the natural flow of energy on this planet coming into alignment with all that is intended for us.

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and tune into the sounds around you. Listening to birdsong, for example, for as little as six minutes at a time reduces anxiety and paranoia. Our ancient brain relates birdsong to calm, for there are no birds singing when dangerous predators are nearby. Our entire apparatus is designed to be aligned with our natural environment.

Spring is the perfect time to reconnect, reset, and come into symbiosis. As Tolstoy said, “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” spt