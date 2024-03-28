This year’s massive amount of rain has turned all the parks around town from dull brown into vibrant green, with patches of pink and yellow flowers. I have previously written about my appreciation for all the green spaces we are so lucky to have in town.

One of my forever favorite things to do here is to grab a sandwich or burrito to eat at one of our local parks. Keeping in theme with my previous columns about my favorite sandwiches in town to be enjoyed in parks or places with a view, I have some suggestions for you to try this month.

During my South Shores Meat Shop (2308 S. Western Ave.) visits, I have always been so focused on the meat, sausage, and skewer offerings that I never noticed that they also make sandwiches. All of this changed when, last year, my husband brought home a roast beef sandwich for me.

I know better than to make any proclamations about who has the best sandwiches in San Pedro; however, I can confidently say that South Shores Meat Shop has the best roast beef sandwich I have ever had.

Since they cook their own roast beef, it has an appetizing bright pink color and tastes better than the usually brownish-hued commercial type. The meat is perfectly seasoned and tender. As far as I am concerned, it’s the perfect sandwich, stacked with a generous amount of roast beef that will leave you satisfied. They also make roast chicken, BBQ chicken, and beef brisket for sandwiches in-house.

Speaking of, my second recommendation here is their beef brisket. The meat is well seasoned and falls apart tender. The juices seep into the bread, and the cheese melts against the hot beef; overall, it is very delicious. Several hot and cold sandwich options are on the board, all made with mayo, mustard, shredded lettuce, sliced cheese, tomatoes, and onion.

Drive to Angels Gate Park (3601 Gaffey St.) to enjoy your sandwich with the Korean Friendship Bell and Pacific Ocean view. Remember to pack a blanket to sit on the grass.

Last year, I noticed a change in Bagels Galore’s (28362 S. Western Ave.) food taste and presentation. It is, in fact, under yet another new owner since its founding proprietors sold the business three years ago.

Although I love a good bagel with a nice cream cheese schmear, I have a particular fondness for the combination of the everything bagel and lox.

The new Lox & Works sandwich is a bit fancy, and I am obsessed with it. It is served as an open-faced sandwich with each half bagel spread with just the right amount of cream cheese, a sprinkle of capers expertly tucked under layers of smoked salmon so they don’t run away, then topped with — the pièce de résistance — thinly long cut cucumber, a slice of tomato, and crunchy rounds of red onion. This deliciousness is flanked by two perfectly briny black olives and a quarter wedge of a pickle.

There are several breakfast and regular sandwich options on the menu. If lox is not your vibe, then I suggest the breakfast bagel made with egg, meat, and cheese. I like ordering mine with sausage and requesting my bagel be toasted. I also like the new consistency of the fluffy and airy eggs; this is another improvement I have noticed.

Drive to Eastview Park (1700 Westmont Dr.), which is right around the corner, and sit at one of the picnic tables to enjoy your bagel sandwich. spt