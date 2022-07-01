The July 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: The Corner Store’s Next Chapter – The beloved neighborhood market celebrates its 75th anniversary with new owners, a new patio, and more changes ahead.
PLUS:
From Neighbors to Neighborhood by Nadia Nizetich
The Alma Park Neighbors build a community within a community.
- Dear Future Councilmember by Jennifer Marquez
- Bringing Back the Pt. Fermin Cafe by Lee Williams
- Cemetery Repository of SP’s Little-Known Civil War Heritage by Steve Marconi
- Eat in San Pedro: The Extra Burgers by Sanam Lamborn
A deep dive into some tasty local burgers.
- What’s the Best Way to Lose Weight? by Ricky Magana
- July Events, and much more!
