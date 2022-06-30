I was reluctant to write this article because I am still researching the history of the space in Point Fermin Park, which was most recently home to the American Cetacean Society – Los Angeles Chapter. For those who don’t know, it is the building between the stage and the water in Point Fermin Park. I will let others argue about the recent history of the building; I don’t want to lose focus on the mission ahead. What’s more important is to look at opportunities to return the space to public benefit based on some ideas I have laid out in a business plan that creates a public/private partnership.

First, old photos from the ‘30s show this building used as a café. This is a beautiful spot for a morning café and to sell concessions or refreshments in the afternoon. I love the idea of patrons debating all things San Pedro or even the history of the building over coffee above the bluff. This building could also support small events and concerts in the park, selling burgers, hot dogs, pizzas, and healthy alternatives.

Second, we need San Pedro students to benefit from the reactivation of this site. There is a newly formed nonprofit in San Pedro called the San Pedro Education Fund. Its mission is to provide funds and services not currently available in our schools. I will write more about this group in future articles, but I would like it to benefit from some of the proceeds of operating the café. Also, schools like Willenberg Career and Transition Center are preparing graduates for all kinds of jobs in our community, including hands-on experience working at a café.

Third, arts and entertainment are the soul of a community. Providing a means for various programs to collaborate in this space would further highlight what makes our town unique. I imagine activities from music to dance, car shows to whale watching, and everything in between, as we use this building to support events. Within the building, we can rotate arts, crafts, products made in San Pedro, and items from the San Pedro Heritage Museum. I like the idea of seeing something new from month to month.

Fourth, but by no means last, this space should be used as an educational tool to teach folks about sustainable packaging, small tweaks in habits that can eliminate waste, and how we can reduce our impact on our ocean and local wildlife. There should be discounts for bringing your own cups, bottles, and containers to reduce waste. For those who don’t, the café should provide biodegradable options, with clearly identifiable waste receptacles for disposal.

I’m aware of the times the community has tried to return this space to open and active use. If you are still reading, I assume you are interested in finding ways to finally get this done. We can save all the conversations around why previous attempts have failed for another day — perhaps over coffee at the café. For now, we are reaching out to folks who want to learn more and perhaps get active and involved.

The funds needed to retrofit and return this building to its former glory will be steep. We anticipate extensive costs in plumbing, electrical, building out the kitchen, and taking care of the deferred maintenance. We currently have a low estimate of $700,000, but the final cost could be higher. This must be a community effort that also reflects the community. That means using union labor for construction, involving various community organizations, homeowners associations, and neighborhood councils, and creating local partnerships that keep the focus — and profits — here in San Pedro to benefit our residents, nonprofits, and schools. If you want more information or to join the effort, please visit LoveSanPedro.com/point-fermin-cafe or email Lee@LAmove.com. spt