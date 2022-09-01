The September 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Temple Beth El at 100: Relevant and Thriving by Julia Murphy
Founded in 1922 by a group of local women, one of L.A.’s oldest Jewish congregations celebrates its centennial by focusing on the future.
PLUS:
- Mazel Tov All Around Seventh Street by Steve Marconi
Marconi reminds us of another centennial that just passed, Trinity Lutheran.
- 2022 Prep Football Preview: A New Era Begins for San Pedro by Jamaal K. Street
- 2022 Prep Football Preview: Mary Star Has Plenty of Talent to Win by Jamaal K. Street
- Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots by Sanam Lamborn
A look at four delicious tacos from four delicious, but sometimes overlooked, taco spots.
- Sports are Back, Coaches Needed! by Mike Lansing
San Pedro’s youth sports programs are back, which means volunteer coaches are in high demand.
- Connecting San Pedro by Lee Williams
With the renewal of San Pedro’s waterfront underway, the question remains: how will we move people around to enjoy it?
- Visiting the Visitor Center by Jennifer Marquez
The Visitor Center in downtown is a great resource for those visiting from near and far.
- ‘Wait Until You’re My Age’ by Ricky Magana
Maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle gets harder with age, but it’s not impossible.
- Submission: An Escape from Self by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
Our mental health expert discusses sadomasochism, usually only talked about in a psychosexual context, but not very widely explored as a familiar relational dynamic that is often confused with love.
- Real Estate: What’s Happening in our Multi-Family Market? by Mike Harper & Peter Hazdovac
An update on how multi-family homes are selling in and around San Pedro.
- September events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
Comments