“To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with.” — Mark Twain

This month, I’m highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration (Sept. 15 to Oct.15) of the history and culture of the U.S. Latino and Hispanic communities, by featuring two married artists, Ray Vasquez and Cora Ramirez-Vasquez. Their presence in the San Pedro community epitomizes how they have influenced and contributed to the Arts District by featuring Hispanic artists in Gallery Azul and through their own work.

Cora has a private practice and works as a psychotherapist. She is a licensed marriage and family therapist, a board-certified, registered art therapist, and she obtained a doctorate in clinical psychology while serving as the board chair of the Arts District. Cora has been exhibiting in art shows in the Los Angeles area for the past 20 years.

Ray has been working for LAUSD for 27 years. He spent 18 years in the classroom teaching drawing, painting, stage design, AP art studio, and mural classes. He received his master’s degree in administrative leadership in 2013. Ray is the principal of HArts Academy, a visual and performing arts high school in Harbor City. He’s been exhibiting his art in various galleries for about 18 years.

Cora met Ray at CSU Dominguez Hills in a painting class in the fall of 1998. She had graduated but needed one more unit, so she chose an oil painting class. Cora remembers feeling bothered because she was trying to focus, but he grew on her.

“I would hear him talk to other classmates about his kids, and I thought he had kids, so I was not interested. Once I found out he was a teacher and they were not his actual kids, I changed my mind. One of the biggest reasons I knew he was the one was because he was genuine.”

Ray recalls, “The art studio at CSUDH was big, and Cora always painted in the same spot, which happened to be on the opposite side of the room from where I painted. Cora was always focused on her work, but it did not stop me from approaching her and asking her about her process. She finally agreed to take a break and get a cup of coffee with me.”

DISCOVERING SAN PEDRO

Cora was a frequent visitor to San Pedro when she was in college. “I loved the art scene back then, and when Ray and I were dating, we would come to San Pedro during the ArtWalk. We went to Angels Gate’s live model class as a date night to practice our life drawing skills. We moved to San Pedro in August 2006 when our child Harmony was four. Our first place was in the Art Deco building on Pacific and 8th, where we started Gallery Azul. We like the small-town feel and the diversity in the community. Above all, we love the people we’ve met [here].”

Now in their early 20s, Harmony has also grown up to be an artist. When asked how they encouraged Harmony to pursue art, Cora explains, “The biggest influence was growing up with artist parents who own an art gallery. Harmony grew up in a creative environment around artists. We always had art supplies on hand, and from the moment Harmony could hold a brush, the painting and creativity began. In high school, Harmony went in a totally different direction by running cross country and [training] to complete the LA Marathon. As for art, it was always part of their identity.”

Ray notes, “Harmony has always been very observant and curious. They paid very close attention to everything Cora and I did. As a result, we had to be very aware of our behaviors.”

Cora and Ray believe arts districts beautify the community while promoting its art and culture. Cora explains, “Our environments most certainly influence us. An arts district inspires creativity, a feeling of pride, and is aesthetically pleasing. We hope San Pedro will continue to be mindful of the community’s artisans and keep the arts as part of San Pedro’s identity alive and thriving. As gallery owners, we make sure artists have a platform to exhibit and remind the community of our heritage, diversity, and cultural identities. This is why I am a San Pedro Waterfront Arts District board member. I agree with the vision to support, advocate, and promote arts of all genres.” spt

Gallery Azul is located at 520 W. 8th Street and will be a stop on the First Thursday, September 7, Guided ArtWalk Tour. For tickets and more information, visit SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com.