Every year, I look forward to the Grand Grunion Gala put on by the Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium.

This year’s event — Rock Lobster — did not disappoint, with everyone dressed in red or rocking their favorite B-52s look.

I hope everyone realizes what a unique treasure we have in the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, which some of us still lovingly refer to as the “museum.”

Since its humble beginning in the Cabrillo Beach Bathhouse in 1935, Cabrillo has been the place to learn about Southern California marine life. Some of us were lucky enough to learn at the feet of the legendary John Olguin, the aquarium’s revered co-director for decades.

Every year, 220,000 people come from all over Los Angeles — actually, all over the world — to visit the aquarium. Some come specifically to see the building, designed by world-famous architect Frank Gehry of Walt Disney Concert Hall and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao fame. Others come to see the gorgeous John Van Hamersveld murals.

Each year, thousands of students come to the aquarium on field trips—many on buses funded by local companies. So many of those kids say it’s their first time seeing the ocean. What a privilege and responsibility to teach those students about the marine environment.

Perhaps you don’t know that our beloved aquarium is on the brink of some significant changes. Later this winter, the Susanne Lawrenz-Miller Exhibit Hall will close so the aquarium can replace its aging life-support system. First installed with the opening of the Gehry building in 1981, this system of plumbing, pumps, and filters has reached the end of its life. The upgrade is crucial so the aquarium can maintain its accreditation by the prestigious Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which holds its members to the highest animal care and safety standards.

Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, led by my friend Caroline Brady, invested $300,000 to design the new life support system. I am proud to say that the Port of Los Angeles plans to invest $1.2 million to build the new system, matching funds from the Department of Recreation and Parks, which owns the aquarium. Kudos to Aquarium Executive Director Crislyn McKerron for working her magic to bring these partners together.

While the aquarium’s main exhibit hall will be closed for about eight months, the rest of the facility will be open during construction. The Aquatic Nursery has three great new exhibits you must check out. Everybody’s favorite — the Look-up Tank — is getting a refresh too. And the program staff is adding many fun educational carts and outdoor activities to keep everyone engaged. While the hall is closed, the new Jelly Lab will be built, showcasing more of these fantastic planktonic creatures.

In addition to the life support system, Friends recently invested in an Interpretive Master Plan, the blueprint that will help the aquarium plan the next steps for updating its facilities. With San Pedro’s waterfront moving forward as a tourist destination, how can the aquarium better serve visitors? Some have suggested a name change to incorporate the words “Los Angeles” into the title. Right now, If you Google “Los Angeles aquarium,” the results send you to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. While I love our neighbors to the east, don’t we want to keep visitors here in San Pedro for a full day of fun?

What if we changed the name to “Cabrillo Marine Aquarium at the Port of Los Angeles” or “Los Angeles Aquarium at Cabrillo Beach”? Some would even argue that it’s time to drop “Cabrillo” altogether because of its association with Spanish conquistador Juan Cabrillo, who brutalized the indigenous people who originally occupied this land.

I’d love to hear your opinions about Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. How would you like it to grow and improve?

No matter what, schedule a visit to Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. It’s free, with donations accepted but never required. Check out the new stuff and help imagine what’s next. spt