The August 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Unity Through Art by Nadia Nizetich
Collage: A Place for Art and Culture seeks to create a community for all arts and ages.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE:
Taking Flight by Nadia Nizetich
Birdcage Beauty Parlour soars in downtown.
Pickleball Hits Pedro by Jennifer Marquez
The sport is gaining popularity amongst kids and seniors.
Eat in San Pedro: Sushi by Sanam Lamborn
Creating Connections by Lee Williams
San Pedro has many ways for local entrepreneurs to network.
The Column I Never Wanted to Write by Steve Marconi
Remembering Deborah Marconi, 1951 – 2023.
‘There’s No Way to Not Lose’ by Amber Sheikh
A housing follow-up with Shauna and Koa.
SP ARTS: Arts Administrators – What Do They Do? by Linda Grimes
A chat with Carla Rojo, Encore Theatre Group’s executive director.
HEALTH & FITNESS: How to Make Working Out Fun by Eddie McKenna
Three steps to get your body healthy and moving.
SPORTS: Prep Sports Team of the Year: San Pero High Girls Basketball by Jamaal K. Street
Team won 2022-23 CIF-LA City Section Division 2 championship in February.
PHOTOS: POLAHS Summer Skilled Trades Graduation
August events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
