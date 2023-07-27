This month, I’m catching up with an old friend, Shauna, and her sweet dog, Koa.

The last time we chatted, Shauna was finally settling into her apartment, only to be served with an eviction notice from her landlord. This triggered several months of uncertainty and anxiety, but with a support system, which included legal counsel (privately funded by community members), Shauna was able to stay in her apartment and fight the false claims against her.

What has happened since we last spoke?

Shauna: It’s been a rough few months. I had started the process of moving back into my car when I got the eviction notice. I rented a storage unit and began the process of moving out from the top of three flights of stairs, not knowing how my appeal would go. So, I had to pay for the storage unit and gas to go back and forth to the unit. Finally, just recently, I received the letter to dismiss the case. I’m still waiting for the final paperwork from the court, at which point I will sue the landlord. Being able to stay after this period of freaking out and my world coming apart has been the greatest feeling of my entire life.

While all this was going on, my car was having issues. It’s old, so I have to refill the water and put air in the tires every time I use it. Then, when I was visiting the encampment, it was impounded. The paperwork to get it back was a nightmare — not to mention the cost kept increasing the longer it took to get the proper paperwork and money together.

On top of that, my closest friend passed away, and I feel like some part of me is gone. I depended on her a lot, and we had so much in common. She understood me. She went through what I went through. We lived in the same encampment and worked to find housing together. She luckily ended up with a good landlord and a lovely place in Long Beach with great light where she could do her art.

Things keep happening, and I feel like I can’t keep up. Sometimes I feel like I want to dig a hole and get in it, but then what? So, I keep going.

What has been working? What has been giving you hope?

Honestly, I’ve been working hard to stay cockroach-free at my place. Look, I know so many people who have it worse. At the end of my day, I have my car, my dog, and my home. I have people who have helped me as I’ve dealt with all these crazy things over the past months. I’m surrounded by some angels. Things could be worse. Without these people, I wouldn’t have my home, my car, or my dog.

___________________________

Housing is a huge hurdle but not the only one to overcome for individuals trying to rebuild and sustain their independence. Shauna’s rent is covered, but she only gets about $253 in EBT (food stamps) and $221 in general relief (cash). “I’m not eating high on the hog. I buy frozen and canned foods because they’re cheaper. No fresh fruits and vegetables, too expensive. That’s what I live off of.” If she gets a job or makes any money, that amount is reduced and the benefits get taken away.

“There’s no way to not lose. I don’t even know what I could do. I’m in pain all the time from years of just… this. My back hurts,” she says.

To add to the curveballs Shauna’s been dealing with already, the Department of Mental Health is trying to find her a new caseworker because her current therapist just went on medical leave for six months. The support just isn’t there.

Though Shauna’s situation is common, the support she receives from community advocates and friends is not. A team of advocates has been able to help her fight and navigate through some very complex systems.

Shauna has had to be resilient in the face of much adversity. And in her words, “It’s [messed] up and beautiful all at the same time.”

The balance of community support and systemic failure and frustration. I’m going to leave you with that sentiment.

What can we as individuals do to help? Simply care. spt