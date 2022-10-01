The October 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: All in the Family by Joshua Stecker
The Khalbourji family, fixtures at Weymouth Corners for more than 20 years, expand their endeavors by purchasing Pirozzi’s Italian Deli.
PLUS:
- A Cut Above by Nadia Nizetich
Subterranean Hair brings a revolutionary salon experience to San Pedro.
-
San Pedro Lifeguard Remembered for Love of the Ocean by Steve Marconi
SP Lifeguard Derek Traeger Remembered.
- Eat in San Pedro: To Omelette, or Not to Omelette by Sanam Lamborn
Four fabulous breakfast specialties make the menu this month.
- RACE FOR CD15
McOsker is the Best Choice by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.
Why You Should Vote for Tim McOsker by Lee Williams
-
LAPD: Building Trust Through Community by Jennifer Marquez
A look at Harbor Division’s Community-Police Advisory Board (C-PAB).
- Fitness: 84,000 Words (Lessons Learned) by Ricky Magana
SPT’s longtime health and fitness columnist, Ricky Magana, calls it a day.
- Mental Health: The Shadows Within by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
With Halloween in the air, a look at the effects of terror and the thrill of danger.
- October events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
