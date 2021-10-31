News
San Pedro Today – November 2021

The November 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: Picture Perfect: Pixels, POLAHS’ new student art gallery and creative space, opens in Downtown San Pedro

PLUS:

  • Students with Disabilities Thrive at Willenberg – by Jennifer Marquez
  • New Waterfront Promenade and Town Square Opens – by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.
  • Cruises are Back! – by Lee Williams
  • Eat in San Pedro: A Locally Sourced Holiday Meal – by Sanam Lamborn
  • Community Can Have Role in War Memorial – by Steve Marconi
  • San Pedro International Film Festival Turns 10
  • November Events, and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

