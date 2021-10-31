The November 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: Picture Perfect: Pixels, POLAHS’ new student art gallery and creative space, opens in Downtown San Pedro

PLUS:

Students with Disabilities Thrive at Willenberg – by Jennifer Marquez

New Waterfront Promenade and Town Square Opens – by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.

Cruises are Back! – by Lee Williams

Eat in San Pedro: A Locally Sourced Holiday Meal – by Sanam Lamborn

Community Can Have Role in War Memorial – by Steve Marconi

– by Steve Marconi San Pedro International Film Festival Turns 10

November Events, and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below: