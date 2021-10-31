The November 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.
COVER STORY: Picture Perfect: Pixels, POLAHS’ new student art gallery and creative space, opens in Downtown San Pedro
PLUS:
- Students with Disabilities Thrive at Willenberg – by Jennifer Marquez
- New Waterfront Promenade and Town Square Opens – by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.
- Cruises are Back! – by Lee Williams
- Eat in San Pedro: A Locally Sourced Holiday Meal – by Sanam Lamborn
- Community Can Have Role in War Memorial – by Steve Marconi
- San Pedro International Film Festival Turns 10
- November Events, and much more!
You can read the entire issue online
