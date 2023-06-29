The July 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Sounds of Summer by Joshua Stecker
Mike Caccavalla and his team of volunteers mark the beginning of summer in San Pedro with the Music by the Sea concert series.
PLUS:
Shine Bright Like a Diamond by Joshua Stecker
Mary Star Fiesta celebrates 75 Years.
Two Green Thumbs Up by Jennifer Marquez
Prop House Plants sprouts up in downtown.
Eat in San Pedro: Must-Try Salads by Sanam Lamborn
Closure Coming, Comments Wanted by Lee Williams
Public comment on the Vincent Thomas Bridge temporary closure has been extended to July 10.
Teach Your Children Well by Mike Lansing
Are adults really leading by example?
Inside Safe: Moving at the Speed of Trust by Amber Sheikh
A one-day push to house the homeless.
SP ARTS: Minimalism: More Than Meets the Eye by Linda Grimes
The art and practice of Michael Davis.
HEALTH & FITNESS: Old Dogs, New Tricks by Eddie McKenna
It’s never too late to begin.
MENTAL HEALTH: The Edge of Apocalypse by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
Is tech turning us into unfeeling beings?
REAL ESTATE: Keeping it Local & Coastal by Mike Harper & Peter Hazdovac
Introducing HH Coastal Real Estate.
PHOTOS: LA Fleet Week’s Welcome Party & Italy Run LA 5k
July events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
