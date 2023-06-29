Our first column for San Pedro Today was published exactly five years ago, and what an amazing journey it has been. At no point did either of us ever envision becoming writers for a local publication, but we are sure happy we did.

The inception began with a vision of adding another important topic to this magazine: local real estate. Our area is unique in its architecture, history, style, neighborhoods, and pricing, so we felt this deserved to be featured in its own way. Looking back at close to 30 columns, we have worked diligently to provide current and meaningful real estate information to our local readers. It’s been truly gratifying to receive emails or words of encouragement from so many of you who have appreciated the various topics we have published. We hope you have found this as beneficial as we have in researching and sharing our insights over the years.

San Pedro Today is unique and truly one of a kind. The days of local news seem few and far between, but that’s what makes our town different. We are prideful. We are connected. We are supportive. We are a true melting pot of ideas, cultures, visions, and more specifically, local business owners. One of the most common things we hear from people considering moving to our area is how much they admire the “small-town feel” of our shops and restaurants. The saying “shop local” perfectly matches San Pedro and our peninsula. With that in mind, when the opportunity presents itself, please remember to support our local small businesses. These businesses make up our community, provide jobs to our residents, and support our local economy. Keeping a magazine like this thriving can only be possible by patronizing the local businesses that spend money to advertise regularly.

In keeping with the “shop local” theme, the two of us recently decided to double down on our local community. We’re excited to announce the formation of HH Coastal Real Estate, our own independent real estate brokerage. After over 18 years with a national franchise, Keller Williams Realty, a long-term vision of creating our own company and expanding our successful local brand has become a reality.

The two of us are both born and reside in this town. We actually met playing adult basketball at our local gym, Bogdanovich Park. Between the elbows and battling for rebounds, we realized we had many similarities in common, but most importantly, our core business values and beliefs. This led to a partnership in 2018, which has allowed us to continue to push one another and close over 400 combined sales throughout our careers. Over the last five years, nearly 85 percent of our business has come from past clients or referrals. We believe our team’s success can be attributed to our age difference, vast experiences, ties to the local community, different marketing approaches, and extensive network.

What does this independent brokerage mean to our clients? A continued commitment to top-shelf service, professionalism, integrity, and innovative solutions. We view ourselves as local ambassadors and huge advocates of our beautiful coastline, ocean views, great neighborhoods, redevelopment, and opportunities this area offers. Thank you for joining us as we embark on this new journey.

We look forward to continuing to set the highest standards in the real estate industry for years to come. If you have any ideas or real estate-related topics you’d like us to explore, do not hesitate to contact us. spt