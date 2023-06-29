On a brisk Sunday morning in mid-June, the steps in front of the 7th Street entrance to Mary Star of the Sea Church were filled with royalty when more than a dozen past Mary Star fiesta queens gathered in honor of the annual event’s 75th anniversary.

It was a rare gathering of the queens, usually reserved for major anniversaries like the one this month, as the Mary Star of the Sea Parish Fiesta celebrates its Diamond Jubilee July 21-23, making it one of the longest-running annual events in San Pedro.

What San Pedrans know today as a weekend filled with carnival rides, great food, and family fun, began as a small barbeque fundraiser on July 20, 1947, when Mary Star’s Monsignor George M. Scott organized a fundraiser to build their new church, currently located on Eighth Street.

Originally titled Barbeque and Fiesta, the inaugural one-night-only event was held at Royal Palms Grove and was strictly a barbecue with live music and dancing. There were no carnival rides or games, no raffle, and no Fiesta Queen. (That would begin the following year.) Still, the fundraiser was a huge success and has grown significantly through the years to become the annual three-day carnival it is today.

Since its beginning, the fiesta has been Mary Star Parish’s largest fundraising event. Proceeds raised help support the parish ministries and overall maintenance. In the past, the parish has also shared funds with Mary Star Elementary and Mary Star High School.

This year, the parish hopes to meet their fundraising goals as they pull out all the stops for the Diamond Jubilee, including offering $20,000 in cash prizes through their famous raffle.

Adding to the festivities, three candidates are vying to be crowned the Diamond Jubilee’s Fiesta Queen. Andrea Gonzalez, Emily Ramirez, and Ella Stone have been busy raising money through raffle tickets and bake sales for weeks. One of them will be awarded the crown on Sunday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. spt

The 75th Annual Mary Star of the Sea Parish Fiesta begins Friday, July 21, 5p to midnight and is open Saturday, July 22, noon to midnight, and Sunday, July 23, noon to 10p. Admission is free. For more information on the event, including bingo, auditorium dinners, family day, raffle prizes, and more, visit marystar.org/fiesta.

This story includes additional reporting by Caitlyn Piercy.

COMPLETE LIST OF MARY STAR FIESTA QUEENS

1948 Geraldine G. Viovich

1949 Anna Mae Galante

1950 Thelma Dobbs

1951 Yvonne Jeldum Cardick

1952 Joanne Zorich Califano

1953 Rachel Lucich Kordich

1954 Barbara Gomes

1955 Doris Munson Rich

1956 Patricia Wiley-Lowe

1957 Rose Marie Rivera Regan

1958 Nina Trutanich Hixon

1959 Connie Calise Crvarich

1960 Marie Mascola Doss

1961 Catherine Pilato Rodriguez

1962 Mary Margaret Chenoweth Lorenzi

1963 Marie Calise Adamson

1964 Alana Binns Mikulaco

1965 Lucretia Buda Barbieri

1966 Jeanette Gargas Barlett

1967 Annette Patalano Vistica

1968 Patsy Trish Lynch Williams

1969 Bernadette Guerra Padovan

1970 Pamela Reid Stecker

1971 Pauline Aguilar Aldrete

1972 Verla Loomis Randall

1973 Mary Accetta

1974 Maria Marquez

1975 Betty Ungaro Di Bernardo

1976 Annette Domicoli Mattera

1977 Robbie Mezin Haynes

1978 Jamie Jezin Cardamone

1979 Paula Rich Schopp

1980 Cathy Robles

1981 Lynn Biazevich Solaro

1982 Sandi Frka Badalamenti

1983 Cindy Karmelich Ogusuku

1984 Debbie Russo Baker

1985 Kristi Barbieri

1986 Janet Pesusich

1987 Patricia Palaziol Fire

1988 Stephanie Cigliano Robles

1989 Terri Ikic Rasic

1990 Glori Spralja Sestich

1991 Danielle Perkov

1992 Peggy Siverson Rados

1993 Nicole Padilla

1994 Gina Aguilar Garcia

1995 Monica Baca

1996 Sabrina Buscaino

1997 Amanda Moore Baird

1998 Erica Daser Mendoza

1999 Elena Daser Villareal

2000 Tara Ann Molle

2001 Malisa Marquez

2002 Christina DiMaggio

2003 Caitlyn Trudnich Piercy

2004 Ali DiBernardo

2005 Phoebe San Gabriel

2006 Jennifer Bristol Green

2007 Lauren Costa Valenza

2008 Nicole Hernandez

2009 Melina Mossberg

2010 Nikol Grbic

2011 Emily Harrison

2012 Itzel De La Torre

2013 Alexis Bruschi

2014 Kaylee Rucker

2015 Allison Castagnola

2016 Rose Amalfitano

2017 Gina Duhovic

2018 Sofia Amalfitano

2019 Rosana Poliseri

2020 No Fiesta (Pandemic Closure)

2021 Anna Duhovic

2022 Abigail Warner

spt

(List provided by Mary Star of the Sea Parish.)