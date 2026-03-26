Making the Case for the Arts

Did you know Los Angeles has its own art advocacy organization?

I’ve been a supporter and board member with Arts for LA since 2016, when I embarked on their ACTIVATE Cultural Policy Leadership Program.

Arts for LA is the region’s only unified voice for the arts—building and contributing to coalitions working to protect and promote creative career pathways, equitable arts education, arts funding, and affordable spaces for artists and arts organizations. They also teach effective civic engagement practices, produce arts education advocacy trainings, conduct convenings for the arts and cultural sectors, direct education efforts with policymakers, and sponsor in-person and online networking activities.

Arts for LA is now led by its third CEO, Gustavo Herrera, and I’ve had the privilege of watching it grow and expand its reach under his visionary leadership.

Gustavo was appointed as Arts for LA’s chief executive officer in December 2018. Prior to working with Arts for LA, he was the western regional director for Young Invincibles (YI), where he was responsible for leading YI’s California offices, including its West Coast expansion. As director, he set the strategic direction and advanced policy priorities for the region in healthcare, higher education, jobs, and civic engagement.

Prior to Young Invincibles, Gustavo was the executive director of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, overseeing the day-to-day operations of this county museum, including a master plan committee responsible for developing three acres of additional museum campus.

Gustavo holds an MBA from American Jewish University and a dual Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies, focusing on socio-politics and economics, as well as Art History from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

We asked Gustavo to share some insights about his background and his work with Arts for LA:

Can you give us a brief overview of Arts for LA’s major initiatives and projects?

Gustavo Herrera: Arts for LA is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2026. Twenty years of advocating to build a thriving and equitable arts, culture, and entertainment ecosystem in LA. This organization, powered by its network of 75,000 arts advocates and its membership, is working to increase public funding for the arts, create more jobs paying livable wages, provide broader access to affordable space for artists, and ensure that arts education is offered to every student across Los Angeles.

A major initiative of the organization is the Creative Jobs Collective, which aims to place 10,000 people into creative jobs by 2030. Arts for LA is actively organizing the arts, culture, and entertainment sectors in preparation for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What drew you to the Arts for LA job?

Herrera: I was 14 years old when I knew I wanted to be a museum director and build a career in the arts. It wasn’t until I graduated from UC Santa Barbara and started my first arts job search that I learned how difficult it can be to enter the field if you are not already “connected.” I learned how impossible it can be to try to build a career in the arts, and I became very interested in improving “access” to creative jobs and [creating] an “environment” for people, places, and institutions to thrive. Arts for LA became a vehicle where I can work on improving the environment through policy and budget advocacy.

What advice would you give 10-year-old Gustavo?

Herrera: Embrace your differences, it’s what makes you unique!

Who inspires you?

Herrera: Everyone around me! Arts advocates inspire me. I am always fascinated by people’s deep-rooted passion for art, culture, and creativity. People from all walks of life have their own personal connection to music, film, theater, a book, or a painting—running into their very core. My dad is one of those people with a deep-rooted story, which keeps him creating to this very day. Connecting to what people feel when they think about the arts is what inspires me the most. spt