Internationally recognized R&B and jazz vocalist, Windy Barnes Farrell, shares some secrets to her success.

I first met Windy Barnes Farrell several years ago when I was producing the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July commemoration at the Korean Bell.

She sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” — acapella, mind you — and blew us all away with the power of her beautiful voice. Since then, when I was the executive director of the Golden State Pops Orchestra, I have had the pleasure of producing her at several concerts to rave reviews.

Windy is married to Robert C. Farrell, a politician who was a Los Angeles City Council member from 1974 until 1991. Previously, he was a journalist and newspaper publisher. In 1961, Bob was a Freedom Rider, and as you may know, Freedom Riders’ tasks were to sit down in places like coffee shops — and then go to jail. The idea was to generate publicity to pressure lawmakers to make changes.

She is an international recording artist and a world-class entertainer who has performed on six continents. Windy is the proud recipient of the Heroes and Legends Award for Theatre Excellence and has toured and recorded extensively with Stevie Wonder, Julio Iglesias, Michael Bolton, and many other amazing artists.

She is the president and CEO of Windy City Entertainment, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization that aims to assist families impacted by gun and gang violence in Los Angeles.

She is a San Pedro resident and the founder and executive producer of the annual San Pedro Music Festival. Windy recently starred in the highly acclaimed solo performance of Secrets of Shady.

I’m always curious about artists’ motivations and inspirations and asked her the following questions:

Who is/was the greatest influence on your life as an artist?

Aretha Franklin and various Motown artists as a little girl. Later in life, I was greatly influenced and inspired by my mentors Stevie Wonder, Michael Bolton, and Julio Iglesias.

When did you know you were an artist?

I started singing around the age of three in public. It was a natural thing to do, and at that time, I didn’t think of it as being an artist. I was simply expressing what was inside of me with melodies.

Was there a particular person who encouraged you to be an artist?

Many people encouraged me along the way to be a better singer/performer. My elementary school teachers, musicians and choir directors from churches, and many other singers and musicians along the way.

Do you have any advice for new artists?

Find your voice and/or style, then study and practice it regularly. Take care of your instrument and tools of your trade. Be prepared, well-rehearsed, well-rested, healthy, and keep a level head. Beware of drugs and alcohol. And remember — a good attitude goes a long way.

What are you working on now?

I am working on the book and screenplay adapted from the one-woman show, Secrets of Shady, which premiered in November at the Grand Annex Music Hall. In addition, I am the leading lady in a stage play, Detours, scheduled for March 2024. Also, plans are underway for the 4th annual San Pedro Music Festival to be held this year in August. spt

For more information on Windy, visit windybarnes.com.