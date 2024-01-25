February is the month of love in all of its manifestations.

Someone I feel fortunate to know and love is Lisa Williams, who recently retired from her tenure as the pastor of the San Pedro United Methodist Church congregation. Following in her father’s footsteps, who was also a Methodist minister, she understands the critical role faith-based organizations play in mobilizing initiatives, and she’s led so many in this community.

This month, I sat down with her, and we looked back at all that she’s been able to achieve and some of what we’ve done together, especially during the pandemic, for our unhoused neighbors. Showing up for people — whoever they are and wherever they may be — is her superpower.

What are some of your proudest moments as you exit this cherished role?

I’ll start with our congregation — they were the trailblazers when it came to creating more permanent supportive housing. We really were the first faith-based organization in this area to work in collaboration with a government agency and say, “Let’s do this together” — and then we did.

On top of the efforts to create permanent supportive housing, the church houses four families every night through our partnership with Family Promise South Bay. And that should be an example for the community that change starts within, and it can be done.

And the pandemic. Just how we handled it. The power of community has never been more apparent. You and I paused, looked at what was missing, and from that came Lunches with Love — 100 weeks of sandwich deliveries every Saturday. When folks weren’t going into the encampments, especially on the weekends, you and I did. It really was just the simplest thing: seeing gaps and filling them.

We know what we do is never enough, but we do what we can. It’s a constant journey of walking with each other, and I’m just so very thankful and proud of that.

What’s your fondest memory/memories of this work?

Oh gosh, it’s not any one thing. It’s really just the people, the connections, the relationships. This community is very connected. You see it; you feel it everywhere.

All of the marriages I performed, being part of the beginning is always such a privilege.

Even the memorials, celebrating a life lived is meaningful. There was this one particular family I will never forget. They weren’t even part of our congregation. Their son had passed due to health complications. They wanted to include a rock ‘n’ roll band as part of the service. And to be able to dance the way their son loved to. Their church wouldn’t allow it, so we welcomed them. Our 300-seat church was packed that day, and everyone danced. We made space for the people who needed it. That makes an impact.

The Christmas market! We created an opportunity where kids came and picked out gifts for their parents. We wanted them to recognize the power of giving, not just receiving. Over eight years, we distributed over 5,000 gifts. So many smiles, always my favorite event of the year. Just incredible.

What next?

Traveling. And continuing to fill the gaps and needs where I can. I’m still the chair of Harbor Connects, and we continue to make strides and do what we can.

_______________________________________________________

Lisa is an extraordinary woman and one of my “sheroes.” I’m grateful for the work we’ve done together and look forward to doing more with her in this new stage of her life.

Thank you, my friend. Your impact is immeasurable. spt