From Future Leader to Future Doctor

The San Pedro Youth Coalition’s Future Leaders of San Pedro Award was established in 1989 to recognize local students who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential while attending elementary, middle, or senior high school.

Over the years, hundreds of young people have been honored for their promise, character, and ability to inspire others. Occasionally, long after a student has received this recognition, their later accomplishments come to the attention of the Coalition’s Board—serving as a powerful reminder that early leadership often blossoms into extraordinary achievement. One such individual is Zeuz Islas.

In 2010, when the San Pedro Youth Coalition distributed its annual Future Leader nomination form to local schools, few could have anticipated how far one fifth-grade student’s journey would extend. At Point Fermin Elementary School, Mr. Lloyd recognized something special in a student who consistently demonstrated maturity, responsibility, and leadership beyond his years. That student was Zeuz Islas, whose early recognition would mark the beginning of a remarkable and steady ascent.

After matriculating from fifth grade at Point Fermin Elementary School, Zeuz enrolled at Dana Middle School, where his commitment to excellence continued. Throughout all three years at Dana, Zeuz maintained perfect attendance—a testament to his discipline, perseverance, and respect for education. His dedication earned him the Kiwanis Club Award for attendance, an honor reflecting both consistency and personal responsibility.

A young Islas at the 2010 SPYC Future Leaders of San Pedro Awards Banquet. (photo: Ray Vaudo)

Zeuz went on to attend Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy High School, where his academic and leadership abilities continued to flourish. Graduating in 2017, he distinguished himself not only within his high school but also at the collegiate level. While still a high school student, Zeuz concurrently enrolled at Los Angeles Harbor College, demonstrating remarkable initiative and academic confidence. By the time he completed high school, he had earned two associate of arts degrees—one in arts and humanities and another in social and behavioral sciences.

His achievements at Harbor College were widely recognized. Zeuz received the Distinguished Graduate Award, highlighting his academic excellence and leadership. In addition, he was awarded several competitive scholarships, including the Ruben Salazar Memorial Scholarship Award, the AALA Scholarship, and the META Foundation Scholarship. These honors reflected both his scholastic achievements and his dedication to serving and representing his community with integrity.

Building upon this strong foundation, Zeuz was accepted to Columbia University, one of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions. There, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biological sciences and in ethnicity and race studies—fields that reflect his passion for medicine alongside a deep commitment to understanding social equity and cultural identity. While at Columbia, Zeuz was recognized for his leadership in multiculturalism, diversity, and social justice, further affirming his role as a thoughtful and engaged leader.

Zeuz’s academic success and leadership journey culminated in his acceptance to the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine. In 2022, he was selected as one of only 0.4 percent of applicants admitted from a pool of approximately 11,000 candidates nationwide. This milestone represented years of perseverance, discipline, and purpose.

Now on track to graduate with his Doctor of Medicine degree this spring, Zeuz Islas stands as a compelling example of the lasting impact of early leadership recognition. From a fifth-grade Future Leader in San Pedro to a medical professional in training, his story embodies the San Pedro Youth Coalition’s mission and serves as an inspiration to future generations. spt

For more information about the San Pedro Youth Coalition’s Future Leaders Awards Banquet, visit sanpedroyouthcoalition.org.