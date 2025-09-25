Learning by Wrenching

Harbor Occupational Center, an LAUSD career technical education program, serves adults 18 and older with training in trades, technical skills, and career certification programs taught by industry professionals.

With two sites in San Pedro, the center offers opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience that can lead directly to employment.

At the Fort MacArthur location, a fully licensed teaching auto shop provides a variety of certificate programs—ranging from electrical and brakes to alignment, lubrication, and introductory auto courses—at no cost to participants. In addition, the shop services cars for the public at a fraction of typical repair costs. Customers pay only for parts and a $20 materials fee, since labor is free and supervised by the instructor. Preventive maintenance services, such as tune-ups and tire rotations, are also available to the community on a limited basis.

“I have brought my car here three times for brakes, an oil change, and when my check engine light came on,” shares resident Julie Viloria. “It was so affordable—I brought my own parts, and there was no labor fee. I grew up in San Pedro and didn’t even know this place existed. It’s amazing that it helps kids learn while also helping people like me save money.”

The Auto Shop facility opened in 2018 as part of a settlement following the construction of the Olguin Campus of San Pedro High School, which closed the original vocational center. Classes for SPHS students began in 2020 but were temporarily halted during COVID before reopening in 2022.

The program is a two-year track for high school students: Juniors start with the basics, while seniors focus on specialized skills and certifications. Lessons emphasize project-based learning, with students building everything from small jeeps to classic cars while also developing communication and management skills. Adult classes are at night and run mainly on a semester timeline with summer off. The program serves individuals of all abilities and ages.

The program has produced many success stories. “We have students who didn’t do well in high school and never thought college was an option,” says instructor Marvin Casasola. “They’ve discovered a passion here, turned their lives around, and gone on to work in car dealerships and auto shops.”

In addition to training students, the Auto Shop gives back to the community. It provides car repair services to a local domestic violence nonprofit, helping clients who otherwise couldn’t afford repairs. Casasola notes that reliable transportation gives survivors greater independence and a chance to rebuild their lives.

In many ways, the program reflects the spirit of San Pedro itself—practical, hard-working, and community-centered. It not only prepares the next generation of mechanics and technicians but also strengthens local ties by giving back to residents in need. Whether it’s a teenager discovering a trade, a 65-year-old pursuing a new skill, or a neighbor getting their car back on the road, the auto shop proves that education, service, and community pride can all run on the same engine.

The Auto Shop also welcomes donations to support students who can’t afford essential supplies, such as goggles, coveralls, hand tools, and gloves. To schedule car service, please email Marvin Casasola at marvin.casasola@lausd.net or call (310) 221-4631 (no voicemail available). Adults interested in enrolling in classes can visit harboroccupational.lausd.org or call (310) 241-4800. spt