A New Chapter at Holy Trinity

When Anthony DiLeva first considered applying to be principal of Holy Trinity School, he wasn’t entirely convinced he would be the right fit.

“I don’t think they’re going to hire me,” he remembers telling his wife, Kim. “I was a deputy sheriff, and then I’ve been teaching 18 years in college. I don’t have any experience with elementary school.”

But with encouragement from Kim, DiLeva applied anyway. After several interviews with the board, Rev. Kevin Nolan, and representatives from the LA Archdiocese, he was offered the position. “I know this is an unconventional hire,” he told the board. “Everything’s kind of unconventional. You just kind of have to see what works.”

FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT TO EDUCATION

DiLeva’s path to Holy Trinity is anything but typical. A longtime deputy sheriff, he later became a professor of criminal justice at Marymount California University, and after the school closed, he continued teaching at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

“I do know how to teach. I’ve been doing that for a long time,” he says. “I know what makes an environment conducive to learning. I know how to lead because of my experience. And I know how to manage a business because Kim and I have done that… I know how to deal with people. I know how to represent in a good way.”

For DiLeva, who turned 60 in July, those experiences, coupled with his strong faith, gave him the confidence to take on the challenge. “God always kind of took care of me in my career path and my choices, even though some of them were a little bit more risky, because you’re leaving something secure for something that’s not really secure. And I thought this is really a way to actually serve, to do something special for my parish and my community.”

HITTING THE GROUND RUNNING

Holy Trinity isn’t just another school for DiLeva—it’s family. “My kids went here. My wife went here,” he says. Though he attended Mary Star of the Sea from first grade through high school, he says he always admired Holy Trinity. “Even when I was at Mary Star, I always had an admiration for Holy Trinity. I liked their closeness.”

That closeness is something he hopes to restore. “The school needs somebody they want to connect with… It’s the same families. It’s just recycled, and they want that connection. And I think maybe that was lost.”

DiLeva officially began on July 1, but he was already working months before. “When I was coming in, there were about six or seven teachers that weren’t returning,” he explains. “Basically, I had to hire people using my laptop and my other work email outside of the facility. And I did it. I was proud of myself for being able to do that because I didn’t want to wait. I couldn’t wait until July 1, because what happens is you lose on certain candidates.”

He also made one of his first bold moves as principal by creating a marketing and advancement position, something rarely found at elementary schools, and hiring veteran professional Angela Perez. “I said, ‘This is what we need. I can’t do all of this. I just don’t have the capacity to do all [of] this.’” With the help of a longtime community donor, DiLeva secured three years of funding for the role. “It’s something that you find maybe in elite high schools and, definitely, college… and she’s already just making huge strides for me.”

Enrollment and budget were the two biggest challenges identified by the board when DiLeva was hired. “They lost a substantial amount of kids last year… And that can’t happen again,” he says.

To begin addressing those issues, he focused first on reconnecting with families. “I went to the last pep rally that they had and then the awards banquet, and just saw some familiar faces. People would come up to me and talk to me, and then they would just tell me how happy they were that I was here. And I was just telling them, ‘Hey, we have a plan. We have a vision going forward. Maybe give me a chance. Put your trust in me to do what’s best, and I think you’ll be pleased.’”

From the beginning, DiLeva has leaned on the experience of others. Retired principal Linda Wiley, who served Holy Trinity for 32 years, remains a phone call away. “I take a lot of credence in what she has to say and her advice. You always want to incorporate your own style, but I listen,” he says.

Assistant Principal Kelli Pham has been a cornerstone of Holy Trinity’s stability during the leadership transition. “She is a tireless worker and dedicated to Holy Trinity School,” he says. “Her mom, Kathy Bertrand, taught at HT for 32 years, and Kelli followed in her footsteps. She has been teaching Kindergarten at HT for a decade prior to taking on the VP role. She knows the intricacies of the school like the back of her hand and is excellent with the curriculum. She also has the respect and strong connection with the faculty and staff, which was essential in the transition.”

A SENSE OF PURPOSE

Just a few months into the job, DiLeva says the energy on campus already feels different. “I feel like I have a new sense of purpose. Let’s put it that way,” he says. “For me, I’ve always been somebody who likes to feel like I have a purpose… I think the timing of it has worked out for me, so I’m putting my trust in that. And, like I said, I’m kind of fortunate enough to have this beautiful staff around me.”

And if his first months are any indication, under his leadership, Holy Trinity School is poised for a revival. spt

For more information on Holy Trinity School, visit school.holytrinitysp.org.

