Youth Times: A One-Stop Hub for SP Families

Some of my best memories are those long Saturdays spent at Bogdanovich Park (then fondly referred to as San Pedro Park).

Each year, my parents registered us for a variety of sports programs—softball, basketball, baseball, and flag football. The smell of burnt hot dogs still reminds me of the Family Fun Nights when the parents played against the kids on McKenzie Field, then bundled us up at the fire pit until the last marshmallow was roasted.

Wanting my son to have some of those same memories, we started signing him up for all those sports programs as soon as he was old enough. At the end of basketball season, we’d get the flyer for baseball season. At the end of baseball season, we’d get the flyer for summer camp. Like my family growing up, my son was into all the sports as well. If Bogdanovich didn’t have it, we’d find something at Peck Park, Eastview, the YMCA, or at his school. There was always something we could sign up for that kept him active and social.

San Pedro still has great youth programs, but sometimes I get the sense that many families simply don’t know about them. I’m aware that kids are doing other things now—playing on travel and club teams, playing video games, and spending time on their phones. But quality programs and activities still exist, and we are determined to get the word out about what is available and when.

It was over 35 years ago when my dad, Mel Bobich, and a few other volunteers founded the San Pedro Youth Coalition (SPYC). Back then, the goal was to advocate for more places for kids to play— working with the city to get more sports fields, gymnasiums, and parks. They did amazing work, and now there are so many great places to play thanks to them. In fact, it appears that we have ample space for kids to play, but we just need to connect them with the programs.

I recently joined the SPYC board with hopes to continue my dad’s legacy of promoting youth programs in San Pedro. We have excellent facilities that are underutilized, and our programs are too rarely used.

SPYC is committed to connecting San Pedro’s kids with the programs that serve them. We have created a Facebook group to promote all youth programs and activities in San Pedro.

We’ve already reached out to several of the existing parks and youth programs but are looking to connect with more of them. We aim to be a one-stop shop for all parents and guardians in town, providing them with the information they need for kids of all age levels—offerings, sign-up dates, and more— across various programs, including sports, arts, exercise, and after-school activities. If we have all the information in one place, parents can just follow us and get all the information they need for their sons or daughters.

If you run a program and want to promote it, or if you’re a parent looking for something for your child, here’s how to connect with us:

Facebook group (Youth Times): facebook.com/groups/sanpedroyouthtimes

Facebook page: facebook.com/spyouthcoalition

Instagram: @sanpedroyouthcoalition

Website: sanpedroyouthcoalition.org

Email: contact@sanpedroyouthcoalition.org

I’m excited to help youth organizations get the word out and offer parents a simple way to stay informed about what San Pedro has to offer their kids. Please join us! spt