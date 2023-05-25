The June 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Dockside by Nadia Nizetich
The Trani family embarks on a new venture with the much-anticipated opening of Trani’s Dockside Station
PLUS:
- Dynamic Duo by Jack Baric
From San Pedro alleys to the whisky, the musical journey of Bella and Rudy
- San Pedran Led Fast & Furious Life as Cop by Steve Marconi
Mike Powell’s new book gives an unflinching look at LAPD life in the 1970s
- Classy Consignment by Jennifer Marquez
Assistance League’s Gift & Consignment Shop offers more than you think
- Eat in San Pedro: Let’s Grab Coffee by Sanam Lamborn
- Ready, Set, Sail! by Lee Williams
San Pedro welcomes SailGP July 22-23
- Napoli, Campioni D’ Italia by Anthony Pirozzi, Jr.
The author follows in his father’s footsteps to celebrate a championship
- IMPACT: Neighbors Helping Neighbors by Amber Sheikh
A call to action
- SP ARTS: Adventures in Public Art by Linda Grimes
How arts collaborations beautify San Pedro
- Strongest Dad on the Block by Eddie McKenna
The inspiring story of Pete’s perseverance
- IN MEMORIAM: Remembering San Pedro Baseball Great Nick Lusic by Joshua Stecker
October 21, 1952 – May 8, 2023
- PHOTOS: Trani’s Dockside Station Welcome Preview Party – May 16, 2023
- June events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
